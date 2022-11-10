What's the Difference Between Mold and Mildew?

" " Mold starts to grow within 24 hours of a home or structure flooded by water, and it can hide inside interior walls, causing structural damage. D_Townsend/Shutterstock

Mold is a different matter. It can be fuzzy or slimy. As we mentioned before, it grows on the surface of organic material and then penetrates it. Mold is usually white, blue, green, brown, gray or black.

Mold is only a problem when it grows indoors. Over time, the organic material that's covered with mold will become rotten. That's why mold often causes structural damage to homes and belongings, leading to mold remediation strategies and costly repairs.

Mold also can cause serious health problems. It produces allergens that can trigger severe allergic reactions, including hay-fever type symptoms — sneezing, runny nose, red eyes and skin rash.

Mold also can prompt asthma attacks in people who are allergic to it. Mold exposure also might cause irritation to eyes, nose, throat and lungs to people who aren't even allergic.

Doctors and scientists continue to research the effects of mold inhalation and in 2012 the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) published guidelines stating "studies have shown that exposures to building dampness and mold have been associated with respiratory symptoms, asthma, hypersensitivity pneumonitis, rhinosinusitis, bronchitis and respiratory infections. In 2019, NIOSH released updated guidance on how to best assess dampness in structures prevent health problems.

This type of exposure to mold would likely occur during cleanup of a home or building after a flood. The U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says mold will start to grow within 24 to 48 hours in a flooded structure if it's not properly dried.

And unlike mildew, which you can easily clean yourself, the CDC says cleaning up toxic mold is very difficult and should be handled by qualified mold remediation professionals certified by the National Environmental Health Association (NEHA) or the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA).

Now That's Interesting Not all mold is bad. In 1928, Dr. Alexander Fleming remarkably "discovered" a lifesaving antibiotic when the active ingredient — penicillin — he extracted from the mold growing on his petri dishes turned out to kill harmful bacteria. Almost as important, without mold there would be no Roquefort or Camembert cheeses, which rely on strains of mold (Penicillium roqueforti and Penicillium camemberti) to impart their distinctive flavors.