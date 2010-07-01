Cellular & Microscopic Biology

Cellular and microscopic biology allow scientists to study cells and microorganisms. Cellular biology is the study of cells, including their structure and function. Microbiology is the study of microorganisms, which include algae, bacteria, and viruses.

 Saharan Dust: The Good, the Bad and the Gritty

Dust traveling over the Atlantic from North Africa feeds both phytoplankton that makes the oxygen we breath and the bacteria that could kill us.

By Jesslyn Shields Jan 5, 2018

 Scientists Find Antarctic Microbes That Live on Air Alone

Scientists have found microbes in Antarctica that somehow survive just on gases in the atmosphere. This could have some exciting possibilities for determining how alien life on other planets could stay alive.

By Mark Mancini Dec 18, 2017

 Could Gut Bacteria Become the Next Sports Drink?

The mass of microorganisms swarming inside your favorite elite athlete's body may be a great business opportunity.

By Amanda Onion Aug 21, 2017

 Scientists Control Cells With Light, Make Cool Artwork

But the artwork is just the beginning of how scientists hope to boss around engineered bacteria.

By Tracy Staedter May 25, 2017

 Our Gut Microbes Have Circadian Rhythms, Too — And They Might Own Us

We've known for while that our microbiomes affect our health, but new research suggest their circadian rhythms are tightly interconnected with ours.

By Jesslyn Shields Apr 20, 2017

 Study Suggests Early Antibiotics Could Affect Adult Health and Behavior

A new study conducted on mice found a change in anxiety and aggression, and that probiotics could mediate any changes.

By Jesslyn Shields Apr 13, 2017

 Your Walk Is So Distinct It Can Reveal Deep Personality Traits

New studies suggests your gait may be able to predict something deeper than just a temporary mood.

By Jesslyn Shields Sep 30, 2016

 Germs May Help Shape Our Personalities

It's all connected! Recent rodent research suggests that immune responses and social behavior may be more intertwined than we realized.

By Julia Layton Aug 3, 2016

 Superbugs Found at Rio Olympic Swimming Spots

With 51 days and counting until the Olympics, Rio's busy dealing with yet another crisis: the presence of super bacteria at many of the Olympic swimming holes.

By Kate Kershner Jun 15, 2016

 What's the Oldest Living Thing on Earth?

Trees? Fungus? Bacteria? It all kind of depends on how you define "alive" ... and how you define "thing," as this BrainStuff video explains.

By Laurie L. Dove Apr 25, 2016

 Cheerleaders Help Discover Bacteria That Grows Better In Zero-Gravity

Citizen scientists collected bacteria strains to send to the International Space Station. All grew exactly the same as on Earth — except for one, which grew much faster.

By Laurie L. Dove Mar 22, 2016

 Slimy Bacteria Inch Toward the Light

As if you needed another reason to find slime weird, researchers revealed that it moves toward light with tiny tentacles.

By Christian Sager Feb 11, 2016

 Frozen Virus Gets Second Chance, 30,000 Years Later

Ancient, frozen viruses are destined for resurrection anyway, as climate change continues. Researchers figure we might as well see what humanity is up against.

By Robert Lamb Nov 10, 2015

 How Giant Viruses Work

Giant viruses sound like something from a science fiction movie. But they're real. However, they're not as scary as you might think.

By Alia Hoyt

 How are viruses, viroids and prions related?

Viruses, viroids and prions are microscopic, infectious particles with a common, despicable goal — but the way each goes about achieving that goal is different.

By Debra Ronca

 Are 'extinct' viruses coming back thanks to climate change?

Deep in Siberia, scientists discovered a giant, amoeba-eating virus. This may sound like straight-up sci-fi, but it's actually happened a few times. Is climate change to blame for resurrecting these ancient bugs?

By Karen Kirkpatrick

 What's the difference between a bacterial and viral infection?

Both can make you feel lousy, but there are a few important differences between the causes of bacterial and viral infections – knowing the details can help improve your health.

By Debbie Swanson

 Can drug-resistant bacteria lose their resistance?

A post-antibiotic world is a scary thought. Without antibiotics to cure our infections, a public health crisis is inevitable. In the absence of new drugs, is it possible to reserve the resistance of those bacteria?

By Patrick J. Kiger

 How Bacteria Work

Bacteria are both friend and foe to humanity. They cause and cure health problems, make rotting food stink and give sourdough its delicious taste. Find out how these countless tiny microbes accomplish all of this and more.

By Marianne Spoon

 Top 10 Germs on Your Smartphone

Spend your life on your smartphone and you may be sending yourself to the sick bed. Here's a list of some of the nasty germs that could be lurking on your mobile device.

By Chris Opfer

 Does your body really replace itself every seven years?

That bully who tormented you in school might not seem to have changed much when he put you down at the 10-year reunion. But he's practically a whole new person.

By Chris Opfer

 How the Human Microbiome Project Works

You like to think of yourself as an individual. But the truth is there's a huge microbial party going inside and outside your body right now. And the folks from the Human Microbiome Project want to know what those microbes are up to.

By Kate Kershner

 10 Weirdest Sources for Antibiotics

Worried that we're running out of effective antibiotics? Never fear. Scientists are plundering cockroach brains and other surprising sources to create new lifesaving medications.

By Patrick J. Kiger

 10 Misconceptions About the Flu

Lots of Americans believe that getting the flu is no worse than getting a cold. Or that the flu vaccine can give them flu. We separate truth from fiction.

By Patrick J. Kiger

 How HeLa Cells Work

While HeLa cells have been star players in medical research for decades, the woman behind them remained in the shadows for years. Discover the amazing story of Henrietta Lacks and her immortal cells in this article.

By Shanna Freeman