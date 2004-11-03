How the Flu Works

Anyone can get the flu, but some groups are more susceptible than others and are at greater risk for more serious complications or even death.

Risk groups include:

Children under the age of 2 (whose immune system is not yet fully developed)

Seniors over the age of 65 (most flu deaths are among seniors)

Anyone who has a chronic medical condition (such as asthma or diabetes)

Pregnant women

Health care workers

Nursing home residents

The CDC recommends that high-risk individuals get a flu vaccination each year.