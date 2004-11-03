How the Flu Works

Who Has a Flu Risk?
Anyone can get the flu, but some groups are more susceptible than others and are at greater risk for more serious complications or even death.
Risk groups include:
Advertisement
- Children under the age of 2 (whose immune system is not yet fully developed)
- Seniors over the age of 65 (most flu deaths are among seniors)
- Anyone who has a chronic medical condition (such as asthma or diabetes)
- Pregnant women
- Health care workers
- Nursing home residents
The CDC recommends that high-risk individuals get a flu vaccination each year.