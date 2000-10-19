How Viruses Work

As discussed above, viruses can exist for a long time outside the body. The way that viruses spread is specific to the type of virus. They can be spread through the following means:

Carrier organisms - mosquitoes , fleas

The air

Direct transfer of body fluids from one person to another -- saliva, sweat, nasal mucus, from one person to another -- saliva, sweat, nasal mucus, blood , semen, vaginal secretions

Surfaces on which body fluids have dried

To reduce the risk of spreading or contacting viruses, here are things you can do:

Cover your mouth or nose when you sneeze or cough.

Wash your hands frequently, especially after going to the bathroom or preparing food.

Avoid contact with the bodily fluids of others.

These practices are not foolproof, but they can help you reduce the risk of viral infection.