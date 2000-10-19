How Viruses Work

Reducing the Spread
As discussed above, viruses can exist for a long time outside the body. The way that viruses spread is specific to the type of virus. They can be spread through the following means:
- Carrier organisms - mosquitoes, fleas
- The air
- Direct transfer of body fluids from one person to another -- saliva, sweat, nasal mucus, blood, semen, vaginal secretions
- Surfaces on which body fluids have dried
To reduce the risk of spreading or contacting viruses, here are things you can do:
- Cover your mouth or nose when you sneeze or cough.
- Wash your hands frequently, especially after going to the bathroom or preparing food.
- Avoid contact with the bodily fluids of others.
These practices are not foolproof, but they can help you reduce the risk of viral infection.