10 Different Types of Laughter

by Molly Edmonds & Joseph Miller
8
Nervous Laughter
You'll hear lots of nervous laughter the day the male model arrives in your art class.
You'll hear lots of nervous laughter the day the male model arrives in your art class.
Ableimages/Digital Vision/Getty Images

There are times when we need to project dignity and control, like during presentations to the CEO or during a funeral. Unfortunately, these are the times when uncontrollable nervous laughter is likely to strike.

During times of anxiety, we often laugh in a subconscious attempt to reduce stress and calm down. However, nervous laughter usually just heightens the awkwardness of the situation.

Nervous laughter is often considered fake laughter, to the point that a 1909 article in the New York Times advised women to stop this kind of laughter immediately. The article, which recommended spanking young girls who were developing such a bad habit, told women that once they broke themselves of nervous laughter, they would wonder how people even stood their company before [source: New York Times].

My, how times have changed.

More to Explore