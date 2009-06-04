10 Different Types of Laughter

Let's face it, life can be tough sometimes. Whether you're on a tight deadline with the boss breathing down you neck or you're sitting in rush-hour traffic and your car's A/C is on the fritz, the end of a workday doesn't mean everything's peachy keen. Muscles still tight? It's a sign you're still carrying the stress of the day.

Stress is one of the most important reasons to find something humorous. Laughter is a sure cure for stress [source: Van Dyk].

Advertisement

Stress builds tension in the human body, and that tension has to go somewhere. Usually it's the muscles.

So what to do? Yes, you could get a massage, but have you ever considered a good laugh? Stress-relieving laughter can encompass many forms, but it's usually found in an outburst, much like belly laughing.