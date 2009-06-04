Science
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Science
  3. Life Science
  4. Inside the Mind
  5. Emotions

10 Different Types of Laughter

by Molly Edmonds & Joseph Miller
5

Stress-relieving Laughter

Let's face it, life can be tough sometimes. Whether you're on a tight deadline with the boss breathing down you neck or you're sitting in rush-hour traffic and your car's A/C is on the fritz, the end of a workday doesn't mean everything's peachy keen. Muscles still tight? It's a sign you're still carrying the stress of the day.

Stress is one of the most important reasons to find something humorous. Laughter is a sure cure for stress [source: Van Dyk].

Advertisement

Stress builds tension in the human body, and that tension has to go somewhere. Usually it's the muscles.

So what to do? Yes, you could get a massage, but have you ever considered a good laugh? Stress-relieving laughter can encompass many forms, but it's usually found in an outburst, much like belly laughing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Been Told You're Too Sensitive? You Might Be an Empath

Can Science Explain Why We Kiss With Our Eyes Closed?

Why Do People Keep Flaking Out?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement