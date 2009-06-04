10 Different Types of Laughter

No, the next type of laughter on our list isn't something you can find on a grocery store isle. Canned laughter is another term for what's commonly referred to as the "laugh track."

Canned laughter is real laughter -- it just happens to be laughter taken completely out of one context and placed in another [source: Farnham].

Because of laughter's social connection, television producers understand that placing canned laughter over the soundtrack to programming increases the chance of an audience finding humor in the material -- or at least laughing in response to it [source: Farnham].

Of course, the laughter has to "sound" genuine to the audience; humans can quickly tell the difference between genuine and fake laughter.