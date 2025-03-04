Call of the Void: A Counterintuitive Form of Self-preservation

By: Ada Tseng  |  Mar 4, 2025
A lot passes through a person's mind when gazing at such an expanse. Tatiana Kolesnikova / Getty Images

Content warning: This article discusses self-harm. If you or someone you know needs help, dial 988 or text SAVE to 741741.

The call of the void, also known as "l'appel du vide" in French, refers to the unsettling and often fleeting urge to do something dangerous, even though you have no intention of doing it. Turns out this is a common experience that has intrigued researchers for years.

Ever stood at the edge of a tall building and had a fleeting thought about jumping, even though you would never actually do it? Stood by a campfire and thought about touching the flames? Then you've felt the call of the void.

It can feel scary, but it's one way the brain processes risk and safety. Let's learn more about this psychological phenomenon.

Contents
  1. Understanding the Call of the Void
  2. The Science Behind the Call of the Void
  3. Intrusive Thoughts
  4. How Mental Health Professionals Approach This Experience

Understanding the Call of the Void

The "call of the void" feeling arises from a split-second conflict between internal cues of potential danger and the brain's instinct to protect itself.

For instance, have you ever driven down a two-way street and thought about turning your steering wheel into oncoming traffic, in spite of having zero logical motivation to do so?

The momentary conflict between these assessments might trigger the sudden, unsettling urge to engage in the risky behavior. This fleeting impulse paradoxically reinforces our instinct for self-preservation by flagging the potential consequences of such actions.

The Science Behind the Call of the Void

Researchers conducted an empirical examination of the "high place phenomenon," where people think about jumping off a high building, and found that it is not necessarily linked to depression or suicidal thoughts.

One theory is that the brain is a complex, pattern-seeking organ that constantly processes information about our surroundings. The call of the void might be a byproduct of this processing.

Other theories suggest it is related to cognitive dissonance (conflict between unconscious urges and conscious safety awareness), neurological processing errors or heightened sensitivity to danger.

Understanding that these thoughts are common can help ease any anxiety they may cause.

Intrusive Thoughts

The "call of the void" is essentially a specific type of intrusive thought.

Intrusive thoughts are unwanted thoughts that pop into your mind, often without warning. They can be about anything: embarrassing memories, random fears or hidden urges.

Most people don't act on these thoughts. They are just momentary flashes that quickly pass. But in more severe cases, when people obsess over these thoughts or want to harm oneself, these reactions can be a sign of depression, anxiety or obsessive compulsive disorder.

How Mental Health Professionals Approach This Experience

While the call of the void is considered a normal cognitive experience, it can sometimes cause distress. A mental health professional can help distinguish between fleeting, harmless thoughts and those that indicate a deeper mental health concern.

Though many people experience aspects of the call of the void without any deeper implications, persistent distressing thoughts should not be ignored. Understanding these thoughts can be an important step in self-awareness and emotional health.

For individuals dealing with suicidal ideation or persistent thoughts of self-harm, it's essential to seek professional support.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

