Call of the Void: A Counterintuitive Form of Self-preservation

Content warning: This article discusses self-harm. If you or someone you know needs help, dial 988 or text SAVE to 741741.

The call of the void, also known as "l'appel du vide" in French, refers to the unsettling and often fleeting urge to do something dangerous, even though you have no intention of doing it. Turns out this is a common experience that has intrigued researchers for years.

Ever stood at the edge of a tall building and had a fleeting thought about jumping, even though you would never actually do it? Stood by a campfire and thought about touching the flames? Then you've felt the call of the void.

It can feel scary, but it's one way the brain processes risk and safety. Let's learn more about this psychological phenomenon.