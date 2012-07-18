The Human Brain

Science
Mimetoliths: The Faces We See in Rock Formations
Mimetoliths: The Faces We See in Rock Formations

Erosion and weather can combine to make rock formations look like all kinds of things, from human faces to animals. They're called mimetoliths and we've taken a look at four of the most famous.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Pareidolia: Why We See Faces in Almost Everything
Pareidolia: Why We See Faces in Almost Everything

We see faces in clouds, on buildings — heck, in grilled cheese sandwiches. But why is that? And how is this a help to our survival?

By Dave Roos

Binaural Beats: Does This Auditory Illusion Really Calm Your Brain?
Binaural Beats: Does This Auditory Illusion Really Calm Your Brain?

This new form of sound therapy takes advantage of the fact that a different frequency in each ear yields a third frequency that can allegedly calm you down or improve your focus. Does it really work? Our writer tried it out.

By Alia Hoyt

Paranoia Will Destroya: When Does Healthy Fear Cross the Line Into Paranoia?
Paranoia Will Destroya: When Does Healthy Fear Cross the Line Into Paranoia?

Ever feel like others are out to get you, or that you're in danger even though there's no clear threat? Is this normal in today's crazy world or is paranoia creeping in?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

You Already Use Heuristics Every Day. Here's What They Are
You Already Use Heuristics Every Day. Here's What They Are

Heuristics are rule-of-thumb strategies that help us shorten decision-making time and solve problems quickly and effortlessly.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Why Was Phrenology All the Rage in Victorian Times?
Why Was Phrenology All the Rage in Victorian Times?

Phrenology, the belief that you could determine personality from the shape of someone's skull, was so popular in the Victorian era that phrenology parlors sprung up all over Europe and America. But the trend was soon debunked.

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

The Pomodoro Technique: You Can Tackle Any Task 25 Minutes at a Time
The Pomodoro Technique: You Can Tackle Any Task 25 Minutes at a Time

Whether you're a procrastinator or a workaholic, you can improve your time management. How? With a timer, scheduled breaks and some serious discipline.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Star Trek's Kobayashi Maru Exercise Explores No-win Situations
Star Trek's Kobayashi Maru Exercise Explores No-win Situations

The Kobayashi Maru simulation puts future Starfleet commanders in a classic "no-win" scenario. It's so accurate, even the U.S. military uses the exercise to test the measure of a good leader.

By Mark Mancini

Can You Become Ambidextrous Later in Life? It Depends
Can You Become Ambidextrous Later in Life? It Depends

Most people throughout the world are right-handed. So can they teach themselves to use their left hands, too and become ambidextrous?

By Patty Rasmussen

Do You Have an Inner Voice? Not Everyone Does
Do You Have an Inner Voice? Not Everyone Does

If you engage in constant self-talk, it may surprise you that some people think in pictures instead or do nothing at all. And the number of people truly having an inner monologue may not be as great as you think.

By Nathan Chandler

Can a Vision Board Really Affect Your Future?
Can a Vision Board Really Affect Your Future?

Some people swear by vision boards for making their dreams come true. But is there any science to back them up?

By Alia Hoyt

Does Your Brain Get Tired Like the Rest of Your Body?
Does Your Brain Get Tired Like the Rest of Your Body?

We all know what it feels like to be burned out. But does that really mean that our brain is tired? And is it the same as when other muscles tire out?

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

The Big, Bad Brain Quiz
The Big, Bad Brain Quiz

For what looks like a big old lump of putty, the human brain is a truly incredible thing. Think of it as the body's Mission Control Center. Find out how much of a brainiac you are with our quiz.

By Alia Hoyt

6 Common Hallucinations and What They Tell Us
6 Common Hallucinations and What They Tell Us

People who hallucinate typically see, hear, feel, smell or otherwise experience things that simply aren't real. Often, these sensory fake-outs indicate a serious medical condition.

By Alia Hoyt

Freud and Oedipus: Does Either Still Matter?
Freud and Oedipus: Does Either Still Matter?

Many of Sigmund Freud's well-known theories have been discredited by modern psychiatry. Does that include the Oedipus complex?

By John Donovan

Study Solves Why Drinking Gives You the Munchies
Study Solves Why Drinking Gives You the Munchies

Researchers from Penn State University College of Medicine suggest that a shared circuit in the brain could be one reason why heavy drinking and high-fat 'junk food' cravings go hand in hand.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

The Mandela Effect: Why So Many Recall Events That Never Occurred
The Mandela Effect: Why So Many Recall Events That Never Occurred

Do you have copy of that '90s family movie "Shazaam" at your parents' house? Actually, you don't because it doesn't exist. But you may think you do. Here's why.

By Nathan Chandler

Science Is Finding Out Why Some Love ASMR Videos and Others Hate Them
Science Is Finding Out Why Some Love ASMR Videos and Others Hate Them

ASMR has become a pop phenomenon and scientists are trying to figure out why some people love those tingling-inducing videos and others can't stand them.

By Nathan Chandler

Try These 5 Daily Habits to Improve Your Life This Year
Try These 5 Daily Habits to Improve Your Life This Year

A new year is always a good time to set new goals. We've come up with five healthy changes that have been scientifically shown to improve your well-being.

By Dave Roos

How Dopamine Works
How Dopamine Works

You could call dopamine the most misunderstood neurochemical in the brain. It's allegedly the cause of people getting addicted to drugs, chocolate or video games. But what does really dopamine do?

By Patrick J. Kiger

Why Can We Hear Others' Footsteps, But Not Our Own?
Why Can We Hear Others' Footsteps, But Not Our Own?

The noises that others make — be it walking, chewing or breathing heavily — are very noticeable to us. Yet we seldom hear it in ourselves. Why is that?

By Alia Hoyt

Can You Be Addicted to Endorphins?
Can You Be Addicted to Endorphins?

Roller coaster junkies rejoice: Riding these coasters could be a safe way to deal with your addiction to endorphins.

By Alia Hoyt

Your First Memory Is Probably Fiction
Your First Memory Is Probably Fiction

Is your first memory of lying in a crib? You may want to revisit that. A new large study found that nearly 40 percent of participants had a first memory that was improbably early.

By Alia Hoyt

Why Walking Through Doorways Makes Us Forget
Why Walking Through Doorways Makes Us Forget

Ever walked from your kitchen to the living room to find your phone and then forgotten what you were looking for once you got there? Researchers think your brain is hard-wired to undergo precisely that process of forgetting.

By Nathan Chandler

Research Confirms It: We Really Are Getting Dumber
Research Confirms It: We Really Are Getting Dumber

A new study shows that IQ levels have been falling since 1975, reversing a 20th-century trend.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus