What are dreams really made of? Are humans the smartest animal? What causes schizophrenia? Travel inside the mind and find out how the human brain works.
Erosion and weather can combine to make rock formations look like all kinds of things, from human faces to animals. They're called mimetoliths and we've taken a look at four of the most famous.
We see faces in clouds, on buildings — heck, in grilled cheese sandwiches. But why is that? And how is this a help to our survival?
By Dave Roos
This new form of sound therapy takes advantage of the fact that a different frequency in each ear yields a third frequency that can allegedly calm you down or improve your focus. Does it really work? Our writer tried it out.
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
Ever feel like others are out to get you, or that you're in danger even though there's no clear threat? Is this normal in today's crazy world or is paranoia creeping in?
Heuristics are rule-of-thumb strategies that help us shorten decision-making time and solve problems quickly and effortlessly.
Phrenology, the belief that you could determine personality from the shape of someone's skull, was so popular in the Victorian era that phrenology parlors sprung up all over Europe and America. But the trend was soon debunked.
Whether you're a procrastinator or a workaholic, you can improve your time management. How? With a timer, scheduled breaks and some serious discipline.
Advertisement
The Kobayashi Maru simulation puts future Starfleet commanders in a classic "no-win" scenario. It's so accurate, even the U.S. military uses the exercise to test the measure of a good leader.
By Mark Mancini
Most people throughout the world are right-handed. So can they teach themselves to use their left hands, too and become ambidextrous?
If you engage in constant self-talk, it may surprise you that some people think in pictures instead or do nothing at all. And the number of people truly having an inner monologue may not be as great as you think.
Some people swear by vision boards for making their dreams come true. But is there any science to back them up?
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
We all know what it feels like to be burned out. But does that really mean that our brain is tired? And is it the same as when other muscles tire out?
For what looks like a big old lump of putty, the human brain is a truly incredible thing. Think of it as the body's Mission Control Center. Find out how much of a brainiac you are with our quiz.
By Alia Hoyt
People who hallucinate typically see, hear, feel, smell or otherwise experience things that simply aren't real. Often, these sensory fake-outs indicate a serious medical condition.
By Alia Hoyt
Many of Sigmund Freud's well-known theories have been discredited by modern psychiatry. Does that include the Oedipus complex?
By John Donovan
Advertisement
Researchers from Penn State University College of Medicine suggest that a shared circuit in the brain could be one reason why heavy drinking and high-fat 'junk food' cravings go hand in hand.
Do you have copy of that '90s family movie "Shazaam" at your parents' house? Actually, you don't because it doesn't exist. But you may think you do. Here's why.
ASMR has become a pop phenomenon and scientists are trying to figure out why some people love those tingling-inducing videos and others can't stand them.
A new year is always a good time to set new goals. We've come up with five healthy changes that have been scientifically shown to improve your well-being.
By Dave Roos
Advertisement
You could call dopamine the most misunderstood neurochemical in the brain. It's allegedly the cause of people getting addicted to drugs, chocolate or video games. But what does really dopamine do?
The noises that others make — be it walking, chewing or breathing heavily — are very noticeable to us. Yet we seldom hear it in ourselves. Why is that?
By Alia Hoyt
Roller coaster junkies rejoice: Riding these coasters could be a safe way to deal with your addiction to endorphins.
By Alia Hoyt
Is your first memory of lying in a crib? You may want to revisit that. A new large study found that nearly 40 percent of participants had a first memory that was improbably early.
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
Ever walked from your kitchen to the living room to find your phone and then forgotten what you were looking for once you got there? Researchers think your brain is hard-wired to undergo precisely that process of forgetting.
A new study shows that IQ levels have been falling since 1975, reversing a 20th-century trend.