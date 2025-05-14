Phineas Gage and the Birth of Modern Neuroscience

" " Phineas Gage's accident changed his life (and our perception of neuroscience) forever. artsuvari / Shutterstock

In the annals of neuroscience, few names are as memorable as Phineas Gage. His story remains a foundational example for both medical and psychology students, bridging medicine, psychology and history.

The case of Phineas Gage sheds light on brain function, particularly the frontal lobe and how brain damage can influence personality and cognition.