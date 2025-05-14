Phineas Gage and the Birth of Modern Neuroscience

After leaving New England, Gage spent time in New Hampshire and eventually moved to Chile, where he worked as a stagecoach driver before moving to San Francisco to live with his family.
He reportedly regained some functionality, contradicting earlier claims that his decline was permanent. He died in 1860 after suffering epileptic seizures, likely tied to the original brain injury.
Gage's extraordinary story served as fodder for public imagination in surprising ways. His case was dramatized and mythologized, even displayed at Barnum's American Museum, and discussed by writers and researchers like Malcolm Macmillan, who wrote "Restoring Phineas Gage."
Gage's story has also appeared in exhibits like those at the Warren Museum.