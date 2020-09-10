The Pomodoro Technique: You Can Tackle Any Task 25 Minutes at a Time

Typically, when someone has a deadline looming, it's like being charged by a predator, explains Cirillo. "Time is an enemy. We have to run; we have to protect ourselves. This leads us to really bad behaviors," he says. When the deadline arrives, we deliver something, but the product isn't always the best it can be because we ran from the predator to make it.

"What is the problem with time?" Cirillo asks. "It's that we don't know how to deal with the human limit." Clearly, we cannot stop time or slow it down. Instead, we must learn how to manage it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This problem is related to how our mind works," he says. "Today, we have several sources of distraction." But the most powerful source of distraction is your mind, which interrupts you a lot when you are under stress. Thus, the Pomodoro Technique was created to deal with your mind.

Cirillo says to ask time, "How can you help me?" Because the same element that causes the anxiety is the element that can solve it.

Changing our mindset about time can start with the idea that we use time rather than the other way around. This is why the Pomodoro Technique includes breaks from work rather than powering through because our minds need time to reorganize. When you feel the fear of a deadline, ask yourself how you can use time to reduce the fear.

"I can use time to simplify things," says Cirillo. "The common factor is you have to learn to stop." Recognize the predator. Usually, we run away, which can mean working without breaks or not working at all. You may take on a different project or do something else like call a friend or check social media. The problem is internal: Your mind tells you to scroll through Instagram even when Instagram is not dinging to alert you.

The inner process of the Pomodoro Technique is to understand the principles behind the method, not just practice it. To guide practitioners through the internal shift, the Pomodoro Technique includes six objectives.