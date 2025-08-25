9 Types of Intelligence: The Many Ways to Expand Your Mind

By: Grant Virellan  |  Aug 25, 2025
brain focus
Have you heard of bodily or kinesthetic intelligence? MMD Creative / Shutterstock

For years, intelligence was measured largely by IQ tests and academic performance. But Harvard psychologist Howard Gardner challenged that view with his theory of multiple intelligences, arguing that intelligence is not a single ability, but a set of diverse capacities.

Today, this concept helps redefine how we think about learning, talent, and problem-solving across different contexts.

Here’s a breakdown of the types of intelligence identified in Gardner’s theory of multiple intelligences (plus one bonus type at the end).

Contents
  1. Linguistic Intelligence
  2. Logical-Mathematical Intelligence
  3. Spatial Intelligence
  4. Bodily-Kinesthetic Intelligence
  5. Musical Intelligence
  6. Interpersonal Intelligence
  7. Intrapersonal Intelligence
  8. Naturalistic Intelligence
  9. Bonus: Existential Intelligence
  10. Why Multiple Intelligences Matter

1. Linguistic Intelligence

Also known as verbal intelligence, this type reflects a person’s ability to use words effectively. People with high linguistic intelligence are good at written language, storytelling, and understanding complex meanings.

Common strengths: Writing, reading, public speaking, language learning

2. Logical-Mathematical Intelligence

IT Specialist Administrator Coding
People who are high in logical intelligence excel at performing meticulous tasks. Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

Often associated with scientific reasoning, this intelligence involves sequential reasoning skills, mathematical operations, and the ability to analyze problems logically.

Common strengths: Math, coding, strategy games, scientific theory

3. Spatial Intelligence

Also called visual-spatial intelligence, this type reflects a strong ability to think in three dimensions. It includes mental imagery, spatial reasoning, and understanding how objects fit in space.

Common strengths: Drawing, architecture, design, navigation

4. Bodily-Kinesthetic Intelligence

This intelligence type is about using the body effectively for expression or solving problems. Those with high kinesthetic intelligence demonstrate physical and athletic prowess and body awareness.

Common strengths: Sports, dance, acting, physical tasks

5. Musical Intelligence

Musical intelligence is the ability to recognize, create, and reproduce rhythm, pitch, and melody. These individuals often excel at learning musical instruments and identifying tone and rhythm.

Common strengths: Playing instruments, composing, musical memory

6. Interpersonal Intelligence

This refers to a person’s ability to interact effectively with others. High interpersonal intelligence includes reading body language, understanding emotions, and social intelligence.

Common strengths: Communication, leadership, empathy, collaboration

7. Intrapersonal Intelligence

Intrapersonal intelligence involves self-awareness and understanding one's own feelings and motivations. These individuals are often introspective and self-motivated.

Common strengths: Self-reflection, emotional intelligence, independence

8. Naturalistic Intelligence

Gardening
Gardening is a strong suit of people high in naturalistic intelligence. sergey kolesnikov / Shutterstock

Also called "nature smart," this intelligence is the ability to recognize patterns in the natural world. It includes understanding plants, animals, and ecological systems.

Common strengths: Gardening, biology, environmental science, animal care

Bonus: Existential Intelligence

Not included among Gardner’s eight core intelligences, existential intelligence has been proposed as a capacity for exploring deep questions about human existence, morality, and the universe.

Common strengths: philosophy, theology, abstract thinking, exploring the human condition

Why Multiple Intelligences Matter

Gardner’s theory of multiple intelligences shifts the classical idea of general intelligence to one that values diverse skills and ways of thinking.

It encourages educators to develop school curricula that support various intelligence types, recognizing that people learn in different ways depending on their dominant intelligence.

Whether you’re nature smart, people smart, or number smart, multiple intelligence theory highlights the many ways human beings engage with the world.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

