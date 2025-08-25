9 Types of Intelligence: The Many Ways to Expand Your Mind

" " Have you heard of bodily or kinesthetic intelligence? MMD Creative / Shutterstock

For years, intelligence was measured largely by IQ tests and academic performance. But Harvard psychologist Howard Gardner challenged that view with his theory of multiple intelligences, arguing that intelligence is not a single ability, but a set of diverse capacities.

Today, this concept helps redefine how we think about learning, talent, and problem-solving across different contexts.

Here’s a breakdown of the types of intelligence identified in Gardner’s theory of multiple intelligences (plus one bonus type at the end).