Science
Life Science
Inside the Mind
The Human Brain

Why are demons blamed for sleep paralysis?

By: Robert Lamb

An incubus squats atop a dreamer's chest in Henry Fuseli's iconic 1781 painting &quot;The Nightmare.&quot;
An incubus squats atop a dreamer's chest in Henry Fuseli's iconic 1781 painting "The Nightmare."
Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty

In "The Book of Imaginary Beings," Jorge Luis Borges describes a Chinese myth in which reality and the world beyond the mirror are separated by an uneasy truce. When that truce inevitably breaks, the strange denizens of the specular world will spill back into our own -- and a gleaming fish of unnatural color will be the first to break through the looking glass.

The experience of sleep paralysis is very much like a glimpse of that portentous fish. It distorts the line between the world of unconscious dreaming and our conscious experience of reality. Because, indeed, there's a biological truce between sleep and wakefulness.

Advertisement

And when it breaks? That's when the demons creep in.

Our most vividly remembered dreams occur during the depths of rapid-eye movement (REM) sleep. Bland re-enactments of daily life, surreal fantasies, erotic trysts and unspeakable horrors -- it all goes down in this unconscious shadow realm. And since dreaming is, in essence, a mental simulation, the brain puts the physical body on a kind of lockdown. Except for shallow breathing and eye movements, the dreamer's body persists in a state of safe paralysis.

That's the plan, anyway: The demons stay in their unconscious cage, safely removed from our conscious reality. But sometimes this safety feature of REM sleep malfunctions. The brain wakes up, but the body remains paralyzed in "safe mode."

Imagine waking up in such a state, either shortly after falling asleep (hypnagogic sleep paralysis) or in the twilight stillness of the morning (hypnopompic sleep paralysis): You can't move. You can't talk. You may feel the weight of some alien body pressing down on your chest -- or even kinesthetic sensations, such as feelings of being dragged from your bed, vibrating, flying or falling.

And then there are the hallucinations -- the true, terrifying colors of Borges' mirror fish ripped from the world of dream into our own. Because both the hypnagogic (falling asleep) and hypnopompic (waking) states are highly susceptible to hallucination. In the former, the descending rational mind tries to make sense of nonlinear dream images. In the latter, the emerging dream-mind tries to make sense of real-world sights and sounds in the surrounding environment.

The hypnopompic state is often accompanied by vivid, lingering imagery -- and it's the stuff of dreams, so the dreamer's sexual fantasies, belief system and pop culture are likely to color the visions and sensations ripped from the dream world.

Finally, imagine all of this hallucination and bodily sensation wrapped around a strong sense of presence -- the unmistakable and primitive sensation that a menacing being or entity has invaded your space.

Now you might wonder why such an encounter has to be malevolent. Why don't those dreams of Jon Hamm or Scarlett Johansson snuggle fests ever follow us into the experience of sleep paralysis? It's largely a combination of situational and individual factors.

The experience itself is typically one of paralysis, labored breathing and an inability to speak -- attributes rarely associated with a comforting embrace. But then the person's cognitive style, distress sensitivity and supernatural beliefs may exasperate the experience's negative connotations [source: Cheyne and Pennycook]. But to be sure, not every sleep paralysis experience is traumatizing. People with a more analytical worldview tend to experience less post-episode distress, and those who repeatedly experience sleep paralysis sometimes come to roll with the experience, or transcend it into a more lucid, positive encounter.

I've asked you to imagine these things, but perhaps you don't need to. Depending on who's serving the stats, between a third and a full half of the general population has experienced sleep paralysis [source: Sacks]. The exact cause and psychological process of sleep paralysis remain somewhat elusive, but studies confirm that attacks are particularly likely if the sleeper enters REM sleep quickly after hitting the pillow, bypassing the stages of non-REM sleep that usually happen first. Stress and sleep pattern disruption also can affect the chances of such seemingly unnatural visitation.

It should come as no surprise, then, that accounts and mythologies of malevolent sleep visitations permeate every human culture.

On the next page, we'll ponder the demonic explanations.

Advertisement

Incubi, Succubi and Sleep Paralysis

The feet of an incubus from a 1489 woodcut.
The feet of an incubus from a 1489 woodcut.
DeAgostini/Getty

We tend to think of "nightmares" as mere dreams of a particularly disturbing or frightening power, but the etymology of the word delivers us directly into the terror of sleep paralysis. Mare stems from mara, the Anglo-Saxon word for "crusher," a stark reference to that typical sensation of some entity asquat upon the sleeper's chest.

The maras of Anglo-Saxon folklore were small imps or goblins, much like the squatter in Henry Fuseli's iconic 1781 painting "The Nightmare."Other cultures, both ancient and modern, adapted differing descriptions. In Newfoundland, Canada, the Old Hag suffocates the sleeper with her hideous, hoary bulk, while the Greek Ephialtes leaps upon its slumbering prey like a great and loathsome frog.

Advertisement

Each culture has its own rules and expectations in place for these entities of sleep paralysis, each drawing on different worldviews, fears and supernatural beliefs. Sometimes, there's even a precautionary system in place, such as placing iron nails under your mattress to deter the French Cauchemar or employing a dream-eating Baku in Japan.

While the cultural particulars vary, we can describe most of these maras as demonic in nature. Even the alien abduction experience, which serves as a frequent modern wrapping for the experience, involves a frightening, physical assault by an unearthly being. But one of the more elaborate and overtly sexual maras comes to us from the world of Christian demonology: the ghastly and erotic dance of the incubi and succubi.

The incubus or "that which lies upon" is a masculine, shapeshifting demon that takes the form of an attractive man to engage sexually with a female victim. The succubus or "that which lies beneath," serves as the feminine counterpart, preying upon male victims in the guise of a beautiful woman. In both cases, however, a pair of bestial feet was present to alert faithful Christians to the infernal con.

According to 15th-century Bishop Alonso Tostado, the incubus and succubus were simply two forms of the same demonic entity. Tostado theorized that a succubus lies with a man in order to collect his semen and then morphs into an incubus to fertilize a female with the ill-gotten seed. In other words, it's all an elaborate artificial insemination scheme to produce satanic children.

Demon-on-human sex was a subject of surprising complexity in 15th-century Europe. On one hand, as much as half of the general public experienced sleep paralysis, confounded by sexual dreams and nocturnal emissions in both sexes. Remember, the terror of the sleep paralysis experience is due to combination of combination of situational and individual factors.

Throw in a religious script of sexual impurity and a rich tapestry of witchcraft theory and you have quite a recipe for a scandalous demonic encounter.

Sleep paralysis can prove terrifying. Even a single experience can resonate throughout a person's lifetime, and humans throughout history have aimed to give the malevolent, hallucinatory presence at its heart a name, a cause and a purpose within the fabric of their own worldview.

And thus they glimpse their demon in the dark.

Advertisement

Science > The Human Brain > How Sleep Works
Science > The Human Brain > How Polyphasic Sleep Works
Science > Emotions > Can sleep make me happy?
Science > The Human Brain > How Sleep Labs Work
Science > The Human Brain > Is a lack of sleep making me fat?
Science > Spaceflight > What is it like to sleep in space?
Science > The Human Brain > Is science phasing out sleep?
Science > Everyday Myths > Does the full moon affect your sleep?
Science > The Human Brain > Can sleeping with a concussion kill you?
Science > The Human Brain > Why are demons blamed for sleep paralysis?
Science > The Human Brain > How Sleepwalking Works
Science > The Human Brain > Ambien
Science > Everyday Innovations > Who invented the sleeper sofa?
Health > Diabetes > Sleep
Health > Aging Process > How do my sleep habits change as I age?
Health > Sleep Basics > Can melatonin help you sleep better?
Health > Sleep Basics > Sleep Pictures
Health > Sleep Journal > Sleep Schedule
Health > Sleep Disorders > Dangers of Sleep Apnea
Health > Sleep Journal > Sleep Deprivation
Health > Sleep Disorders > Do you need sleep drugs?
Health > Sleep Basics > The Get Better Sleep Quiz
Health > Sleep Disorders > How Sleep Deprivation Works
Health > Sleep Journal > I Can't Sleep Because I'm Worried About Not Sleeping
Health > Sleep Basics > Is sleep that important?
Health > Sleep Basics > Avoiding Sleep Deprivation
Health > Sleep Journal > Sleep and Smoking
Health > Sleep Journal > Sleep and Aging
Health > Alternative Medicine > Natural Sleep Aids
Health > Sweating and Odor > Sweating While Sleeping
Health > Baby Care > Baby Won't Sleep? 5 Tips From a Baby Sleep Coach
Health > Modern Medical Treatments > Sleep Apnea Treatments
Health > Sleep Basics > How Sleep Consolidates Our Memories
Health > Sleep Basics > How are sleep and heart disease related?
Health > Sleep Basics > Why do we sleep?
Health > Teenage Health > Helping Sleep-deprived Teens
Health > Skin Cleansing Tips > Is it bad to sleep with my makeup on?
Health > Osteoarthritis > How does sleep affect osteoarthritis?
Health > Sleep Basics > Will you die if you never sleep?
Health > Sleep Disorders > Does sleep deprivation lead to risky decisions?
Health > Sleep Basics > What Happens When We Sleep?
Health > Sleep Journal > Creating the Right Sleep Environment
Health > Sleep Basics > 5 Effects of Sleep Deprivation
Health > Sleep Disorders > 9 Most Common Sleep Disorders
Health > Sleep Journal > Sleep In the Modern World
Health > Baby Care > Safe Sleeping For Your Baby
Health > Sleep Disorders > Why Some People Can't Sleep Without a Fan
Health > Sleep Basics > Why Socks Help You Sleep Better
Health > Sleep Basics > Do Weighted Blankets Help With Sleep?
Health > Baby Care > More Babies Are Sleeping in Boxes â and That's a Good Thing
Health > Sleep Basics > Will we learn to live without sleep?
Health > Sleep Disorders > Does Sleeping On Your Side Stop Snoring?
Health > Headache > How do my sleep and rest patterns affect my headaches?
Health > Sleep Disorders > How Do You Sleep When Sailing Solo for 4,000 Miles?
Health > Sleep Basics > Can Military Meditation Techniques Help You Fall Asleep Fast?
Health > Sleep Journal > Many of My Sleep Problems Are Due to Bad Habits
Health > Sleep Basics > 5 Health Risks of Too Little Sleep
Health > Sleep Basics > Can you die if you donât sleep?
Health > Sleep Disorders > 10 Signs You May Be Sleep Deprived
Health > Sleep Basics > Yes, You Can Catch Up On Your Sleep!
Health > Sleep Disorders > Why Are You So Tired? 5 Most Common Sleep Mistakes
Health > Weight Loss > Why do I lose weight while I sleep?
Health > GERD > How do sleep and rest patterns affect GERD?
Health > Sleep Basics > How many hours of sleep do you really need?
Health > Sleep Basics > One Simple Way to Get More Sleep: Lower the Thermostat
Health > Sleep Basics > How to Fall Asleep
Health > Sleep Journal > Time For a New Mattress?
Health > Sleep Journal > Secrets of the Siesta and High-Tech Mattresses
Health > Sleep Disorders > Can You Fall Asleep With Your Eyes Open?
Health > Sleep Disorders > Why Do People Fall Asleep in Movie Theaters?
Animals > Animal Facts > Do all creatures sleep?
Animals > Aquatic Mammals > How do walruses sleep in the water without drowning?
Animals > Corals & Jellies > Jellyfish Don't Have Brains, But They Still Sleep
Animals > Dog Care > How to Help Puppies Sleep
Animals > Aquatic Mammals > Dolphins Sleep Half a Brain at a Time
Animals > Family Dogs > People Sleep More Soundly With Their Dogs in the Bedroom ... With One Exception
Animals > Aquatic Mammals > Do whales and dolphins sleep?
Lifestyle > Tweens and Teens > What do you do if your teen can't sleep?
Lifestyle > Parenting Tips > How can a new mom get more sleep?
Lifestyle > Back to School > 5 Things You Should Know: Teens and Sleep
Lifestyle > Parenting Tips > How to Help a Child Who Is Having Trouble Falling Asleep
Lifestyle > Parenting Tips > Can Scented Pillow Inserts Help You Sleep Better?
Electronics > Automotive Gadgets > How Anti-sleep Alarms Work
Electronics > Other Gadgets > Does wearable tech really help people sleep better?
Electronics > Tech's Effects on the Family > Is your children's computer time affecting their sleep patterns?
People > Folklore & Superstition > Will sleeping with a fan on kill you?
People > Learning > Does sleeping after learning make you smarter?
People > Schooling > High Schools Are Allowing Sleep-deprived Students to Take Midday Naps
Adventure > Hiking & Camping > Spend a Weekend Camping to Sleep Better, Study Says
Auto > Safety & Regulatory Devices > Will your next car wake you up when you fall asleep at the wheel

Lots More Information

Author's Note: Why are demons blamed for sleep paralysis?

Sleep paralysis is a key stop in many skeptical examinations of supernatural experience -- and the "experience" part is key. There's no doubting the severity or indeed the subjective reality of a sleep paralysis "encounter" with a demon, alien, ghost or other presence. But these hallucinatory attacks also underline how thin the line really is between our sensory experience of the reality -- which is itself a kind of hallucination -- and the sort of sensory experience we so easily categorize as magic and madness.

Related Articles

More Great Links

  • Borges, Jorge Luis. "The Book of Imaginary Beings." Penguin Classics. 2005.
  • Cheyne, James Allan and Gordon Pennycook. "Sleep Paralysis Postepisode Distress: Modeling Potential Effects of Episode Characteristics, General Psychological Distress, Beliefs, and Cognitive Style." Clinical Psychological Science. April 18, 2013. http://cpx.sagepub.com/content/1/2/135
  • Rose, Carol. "Giants, Monsters and Dragons." W.W. Norton. 2000.
  • Sacks, Oliver. "Hallucinations." Alfred A. Knopf. 2012.
  • Stephens, Walter. "Demon Lovers: Witchcraft, Sex, and the Crisis of Belief." University of Chicago Press. Aug. 15, 2003.
Citation