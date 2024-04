If you're not a math maven, the sudden appearance of "improper" in the conversation might give you the heebie-jeebies. It may even trigger flashbacks of rational versus irrational numbers, as well as unpleasant memories of math exams.

Fear not! In this case, the phrase has a straightforward meaning: Whenever a fraction has a higher value numerator than denominator, you're looking at a so-called "improper fraction." This means that you're dealing with a number that is greater than 1.

This should make some intuitive sense, since the word "fraction" literally means "part of a whole." (In standard English, a "fraction" of something tends to connote a very small portion of that thing, but the essence is the same; it's a part, not the whole thing.)

Therefore, improper fractions are fractions that are more than a whole, such as 27/14 or 5/3.