Frequency Formula Basics: 2 Ways to Calculate Frequency

Frequency, often denoted by the symbol f and measured in hertz (Hz), serves as a crucial metric for quantifying how frequently a repeating event occurs within a defined time interval. The core formula to calculate frequency is straightforward:

Frequency (f) = 1 / Time Period (T)

In mathematical terms, you can determine the frequency f by taking the reciprocal of the time period T. The unit of frequency is the hertz (Hz), named for Heinrich Hertz, a pioneer in the field of electromagnetism. One hertz signifies one wave cycle per second.

This inverse relationship between frequency and the time period (sometimes referred to as the wave period) implies that as the time period increases, the frequency decreases, and vice versa.

Here's another formula you can use to calculate frequency:

Frequency (f) = Wave Velocity (v) / Wavelength (λ)

Understanding these two frequency formulas will empower you to interpret the behavior of waves in diverse contexts.