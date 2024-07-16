Integers, Integer Properties and the Role of Zero

The primary properties of integers include the following:

1. Closure Property

The set of integers is closed under addition and multiplication, meaning that the sum or product of any two integers is also an integer.

2. Associative Property

In integer addition and multiplication, the way in which numbers are grouped does not change the result. Here are two examples.

(a + b) + c = a + (b + c)

and

(a x b) x c = a x (b x c)

3. Commutative Property

The order of integers in addition and multiplication does not affect the result. Here are two examples.

a + b = b + a

and

a x b = b x a

4. Distributive Property

Multiplication distributes over addition for integers, meaning:

a x (b + c) = (a x b) + (a x c)

5. Additive Inverse Property

Every integer a has an additive inverse –a such that:

a + (–a) = 0

6. Multiplicative Inverse Property

Every nonzero integer a has a multiplicative inverse 1/a​, but since 1/a​​ is typically not an integer, this property mostly applies to rational numbers.

7. Identity Property

The identity element for addition is 0, since a + 0 = a. The identity element for multiplication is 1, since a x 1 = a.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Now That's Basic One of the first real-life situations where people encounter integers is counting in the earliest days of education. By calling out repetitive values on a mental integer number line (or even counting on your fingers), your brain begins to identify a pattern called consecutive integers. Building from this mathematical foundation, you can move on to higher-level integer operations, including division and multiplication of integers.