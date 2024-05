The point slope form equation is a way to write the equation of a line when you know the slope of the line and the coordinates of one point on the line.

You express a point slope form equation as y – y 1 = m (x – x 1 ), where m represents the slope of the line, and (x 1 , y 1 ) are the coordinates of the given point through which the line passes.

The point slope form is particularly useful when you have these two pieces of information and need to find the equation of the line.