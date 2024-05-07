Polygons: Regular vs. Irregular, Convex vs. Concave

The number of angles and sides of a polygon gives it its individual name. For example, the prefix for five is "penta," so a five-sided polygon is known as a pentagon. The same goes for hexagons, octagons and so on.

Every polygon falls into four semi-interchangeable categories. Closed shapes with more than three sides and angles can either be convex, concave, regular or irregular polygons.

1. Regular Polygon

A regular (or simple) polygon is a shape with equal angles and multiple sides with equal lengths. Regular polygons can also be categorized as convex polygons because the equal sides canter inward where they connect, creating several v-shaped vertices.

2. Irregular Polygon

An irregular (or complex) polygon has at least one interior angle that does not match the rest. Line segments with different lengths cause this outlier point to stretch the shape, causing non-consecutive vertices where the diagonals meet.

3. Convex Polygon

All convex polygons fall into the regular polygon category. However, the convex label mainly focuses on the interior angles of a polygon. For an n-sided polygon to be considered convex, all the angles equal 180 degrees or less.

4. Concave Polygon

Concave polygons have at least one corner, or exterior angle, that connects within the boundary of the closed shape. This concave appearance can create acute exterior angles, adjacent sides with different lengths and at least one interior angle that measures greater than 180 degrees.