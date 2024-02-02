Qualitative vs. Quantitative: Key Differences in Research Types

" " Quantitative and qualitative data analysis are equally important, but you need to know which one to use and when. Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Images

Let's say you want to learn how a group will vote in an election. You face a classic decision of gathering qualitative vs. quantitative data.

With one method, you can ask voters open-ended questions that encourage them to share how they feel, what issues matter to them and the reasons they will vote in a specific way. With the other, you can ask closed-ended questions, giving respondents a list of options. You will then turn that information into statistics.

Neither method is more right than the other, but they serve different purposes. Learn more about the key differences between qualitative and quantitative research and how you can use them.