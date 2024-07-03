What Is Humidity and How Does Humidity Affect Temperature?

Humidity refers to the amount of water vapor present in the air. Water vapor is the gas form of water and it’s a crucial component of our atmosphere. Meteorologists define humidity in two primary ways:

Absolute humidity measures the actual amount of water vapor in the air, regardless of the air temperature. It’s the literal grams of water vapor per cubic meter of air.

Relative humidity, on the other hand, is a percentage comparing the current amount of water vapor in the air to the maximum amount the air can hold at a given temperature.

That's why the air can feel different depending on the weather conditions. On a hot day, high relative humidity can make it feel significantly warmer than it actually is, while on a cool day, low absolute humidity can make the air feel crisper and drier.

Understanding how to measure humidity is crucial for both meteorologists and everyday people. Humidity is a key factor in weather forecasts, indoor comfort and even health. There are various ways to measure humidity, each providing different insights into the amount of moisture in the air.