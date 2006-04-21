Earth: A Primer on the Third Rock From the Sun

From a distance, the sun and all its planets may look like perfect spheres. They're not. Centrifugal force and "self-gravity" combine to keep them in the shape of an oblate spheroid. Such objects may resemble true spheres, but they're somewhat squashed.

Take Earth. The radius of our planet's equator is about 13 miles (22 kilometers) longer than its pole-to-pole radius. Ergo, Earth has a slight equatorial bulge that makes it spherically imperfect. So at the equator, Earth is 0.3 percent thicker than it is from pole to pole. On some other worlds that disparity is way more extreme. (Looking at you, Saturn and Jupiter.)

Advertisement

Axial tilt is another trait Earth shares with its cosmic brethren. By now, it's common knowledge that (a) Earth rotates on an axis relative to the sun every 24 hours and (b) Earth orbits the sun once every 365.25 days. As Earth spins on its axis, parts of the planet are in the sun while others are in the shade. In other words, the sun appears to rise and set. The parts of the world that are in daylight get warmer while the parts that are dark gradually lose the heat they absorbed during the day.

Earth's axial tilt is the reason why we have seasons. Earth's axis tips a little — about 23.5 degrees. One hemisphere points toward the sun as the other points away. The hemisphere that points toward the sun is warmer and gets more light — it's summer there, and in the other hemisphere, it's winter. This effect is less dramatic near the equator than at the poles, since the equator receives about the same amount of sunlight all year. The poles, on the other hand, receive no sunlight at all during their winter months, which is part of the reason why they're frozen.

That's not to say the thing's immutable. On the contrary, the axial tilt of our home planet shifts from a 22.1-degree to a 24.5-degree angle every 40,000 years. The changing axis has a profound effect on our night sky. While Earth's North Pole is currently aimed at the star system Polaris, it'll line up with Gamma Cephei two millennia from now. Adjust your stargazing plans accordingly.

Just as Earth isn't the only oblate spheriod in town, there's nothing special about its axial tilt. Other planets have those, too; faraway Uranus is tilted at an absolutely absurd 97.77-degree angle.

All the planets are held in orbit around the sun by gravity. Earth's gravity keeps the moon in orbit around the planet, and the gravitation pull of the moon pull seas near it, which causes ocean tides. Gravity also created planets, by pulling the material they're made of together.