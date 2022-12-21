How Is Barometric Pressure Measured and Why?

Barometric pressure is a measurement of the air pressure in Earth's atmosphere. For this reason, it is also known as atmospheric pressure. The pressure is created by fluid gas molecules in the air, and it extends in all directions. Notably, it exists as downward pressure exerted on the ground on Earth, which makes it relatively easy to measure.

Barometric pressure is greater when air molecules are more densely concentrated. The pressure lets up when the molecules are more spread out. Thus, barometric pressure is consistently higher at sea level than it is at high mountain altitudes where the difference is that the air is "thinner" and less dense with molecular particles. However, sea level air pressure can also get quite low, particularly during major storms like hurricanes.