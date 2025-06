" " Surprising no one, Hawaii has some of the best weather in the United States. Yiming Chen / Getty Images

Some places seem to have it all: sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity and no need to shovel snow.

If you’re wondering where to find the best weather in the U.S., you're not alone. Weather plays a big role in how we feel and what we can do each day.

From desert climates to coastal cities, the U.S. covers a huge range of weather patterns. That means there’s a perfect place for just about anyone who wants to enjoy warm weather, avoid extreme cold or escape sweltering heat.