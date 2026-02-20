What Was the Largest Avalanche in History? 1970 Disaster Takes the Title

" " Mother Nature flexes in terrifying ways. Lysogor Roman / Shutterstock

When people talk about the largest avalanche in history, are they referring to the sheer amount of displaced mass? The total property damage? In reality, the phrase usually refers to lives lost, equating "largest" to the deadliest avalanche ever recorded.

In most cases, that distinction goes to the 1970 Huascarán debris avalanche in Peru, though several other catastrophic snow slides rank among the most deadly in global and U.S. history.

Below are 10 of the largest and deadliest avalanche disasters.