The Largest Wildfire in World History Burned 15% of a Continent

By: Zach Taras  |  Mar 6, 2025
The New South Wales Bushfires scorched 289 million acres (117 million hectares) in Australia. John Crux Photography / Getty Images

Wildfires have shaped landscapes, ecosystems and human history for centuries. Some of the deadliest wildfires have burned across millions of acres, leaving behind devastation and reshaping the way we manage fire-prone environments.

The most devastating wildfires have been fueled by dry conditions, lightning strikes, and strong winds, leading to some of the most destructive wildfires on record.

The following list chronicles the 15 largest wildfires in world history, ranked by area burned. Each entry provides insight into the scale and impact of these devastating wildfires.

Contents
  1. New South Wales Bushfires (1974-75)
  2. 2019-2020 Australian Bushfires
  3. Siberian Taiga Fires (2003)
  4. 2021 Russian Wildfires
  5. Black Dragon Fire (1987)
  6. The 1989 Manitoba Fires
  7. Black Friday Bushfires (1939)
  8. Chinchaga Fire (1950)
  9. Great Fire of 1919
  10. The Big Burn (1910)
  11. The Great Midwest Fires of 1871
  12. Taylor Complex Fire (2004)
  13. Smokehouse Creek Fire (2024)
  14. The Yellowstone Fires (1988)
  15. 2010 Russian Wildfires

1. New South Wales Bushfires (1974-75)

The devastating summer of 1974-1975 saw quite possibly the most extensive fires in modern world history, as well the worst in the Oceanic continent, with a staggering 289 million acres (117 million hectares) burned by the fires [source: Australian Disaster Resilience Knowledge Hub].

Approximately 15 percent of the total landmass of Australia was burned. Surprisingly, the overall human cost was relatively small, as much of the burning occurred in the largely uninhabited interior of the continent.

2. 2019-2020 Australian Bushfires

The 2019-2020 Australian Bushfires burned an estimated 60 million acres (24.3 million hectares), devastating wildlife and communities. Known as Black Summer, these fires were among the most devastating wildfires in Australia’s history.

3. Siberian Taiga Fires (2003)

The Siberian Taiga Fires consumed an estimated 55 million acres (22 million hectares) of boreal forest, making them some of the largest wildfires in recorded history. These fires were fueled by drought and lightning strikes, devastating vast regions of Russia’s remote wilderness.

4. 2021 Russian Wildfires

Russia has seen some of the largest wildfires on the planet, and the 2021 fires were no exception. Burning nearly 44.5 million acres (18 million hectares), these fires were exacerbated by climate change, which caused exceptional heat and drought in the boreal forest continued the trend of massive Siberian wildfires.

5. Black Dragon Fire (1987)

One of the largest wildfires in North American history, the Black Dragon Fire scorched over 18 million acres (7.3 million hectares) across China and Russia. The fires burned rapidly due to strong winds, resulting in one of the most destructive wildfires in Asia's history.

6. The 1989 Manitoba Fires

One of the largest wildfires in Canadian history, the 1989 Manitoba Fires burned nearly 8 million acres (3.2 million hectares). These fires prompted mass evacuations and significantly altered fire suppression strategies [source: The Forestry Chronicle].

7. Black Friday Bushfires (1939)

Burning almost 5 million acres (2 million hectares) in Australia, the Black Friday Bushfires remain some of the most lethal wildfires in history. Fueled by extreme heat and dry conditions, the fires burned large sections of Victoria, completely destroying entire towns.

8. Chinchaga Fire (1950)

The Chinchaga Fire, also known as the Wisp Fire, burned approximately 3.5 to 4.2 million acres (1.4 to 1.7 million hectares) in northern British Columbia and eastern North America. The Chinchaga Fire started in early fall and produced the Great Smoke Pall, darkening skies as far away as Europe.

9. Great Fire of 1919

The Great Fire of 1919 burned over 5 million acres (2 million hectares) across eastern North America, including parts of Minnesota and Ontario. This forest fire was exacerbated by drought and high winds, leading to widespread destruction.

10. The Big Burn (1910)

Also known as the Big Burn, this wildfire consumed over 3 million acres (1.2 million hectares) across northeastern Washington, northern Idaho and western Montana.

It is considered the largest in U.S. history, and remains one of the worst wildfires in history, shaping modern fire management policies and leading to increased use of controlled burns.

11. The Great Midwest Fires of 1871

A string of deadly fires that include the infamous Great Chicago Fire and the Peshtigo Fire, the Great Fires of 1871 consumed nearly 3 million acres (1.2 million hectares) across Michigan and Wisconsin. High temperatures and strong winds contributed to some of the deadliest wildfires in U.S. history.

12. Taylor Complex Fire (2004)

A series of wildfires in Alaska burned approximately 1.3 million acres (526,000 hectares) in 2004. This was in the exceptionally severe 2004 wildfire season, the largest in the state's history.

In a complex fire, smaller fires quickly spread and combined into much larger one, with smoke spreading as far as the Los Angeles area.

13. Smokehouse Creek Fire (2024)

The Smokehouse Creek Fire ignited in Texas in 2024, burning over 1 million acres (428,000 hectares) over nearly three weeks. One of the largest wildfires in Texas history, it underscored the growing risks posed by extreme heat and drought in the region, which is getting worse due to climate change.

14. The Yellowstone Fires (1988)

The Yellowstone Fires of 1988 burned around 794,000 acres (321,000 hectares) and transformed fire policy in U.S. national parks. The fires were fueled by drought, and while they caused significant damage, they also helped ecosystems regenerate naturally.

15. 2010 Russian Wildfires

Burning over 740,000 acres (300,000 hectares), the 2010 Russian Wildfires devastated large portions of the country. Smoke and air pollution spread across Moscow, causing severe health impacts for residents.

