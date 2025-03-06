The Largest Wildfire in World History Burned 15% of a Continent

" " The New South Wales Bushfires scorched 289 million acres (117 million hectares) in Australia. John Crux Photography / Getty Images

Wildfires have shaped landscapes, ecosystems and human history for centuries. Some of the deadliest wildfires have burned across millions of acres, leaving behind devastation and reshaping the way we manage fire-prone environments.

The most devastating wildfires have been fueled by dry conditions, lightning strikes, and strong winds, leading to some of the most destructive wildfires on record.

The following list chronicles the 15 largest wildfires in world history, ranked by area burned. Each entry provides insight into the scale and impact of these devastating wildfires.