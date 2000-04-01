Science
Please enter terms to search for.
Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Science
  3. Engineering
  4. Devices

How can I make my own battery to win a contest at school?

One easy solution would be to build a 1-foot by 1-foot box and fill it with a DieHard battery from Sears! Or fill it with as many 9-volt Duracells as you can and wire them together. But that probably violates the spirit of the contest.

How Batteries Work contains three different types of "safe" battery chemistry for you to experiment with. The key to high power is surface area and fresh chemicals, so be sure to use big, thin sheets of metal and pour in the liquids at the competition -- not beforehand.

Advertisement

Here are some interesting links:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Thank Goodness for Retractable Cords, Right?

Chinese Robotic Sub Looks Like a Clown Fish

Installation Begins on the 10,000 Year Clock

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement