How Safety Coffins Eased Grave Fears of Premature Burial

Bisno estimates that more than 100 security coffin patents were granted in America by the USPTO during the 19th century, with each design offering more bells and whistles (literally) than the last. (Every Halloween, the USPTO features spooky and macabre patents in its Creepy IP series.)

One of the earliest American patents for a "life-preserving coffin" (oxymoron?) was filed in 1843 by Christian H. Eisenbrandt of Baltimore, Maryland. The coffin had a spring-loaded lid which would snap open at "the slightest motion of either the head or the hand." Since that wouldn't do much good if the coffin were 6 feet underground, Eisenbrandt suggested leaving the coffin in an above-ground vault with a key to the vault door left inside, "so that should the person not really be dead, life may be preserved."

Advertisement

" " This drawing shows Franz Vester's "improved burial-case," U.S. Patent No. 81,437, issued Aug. 25, 1868 in Newark, New Jersey. Wikipedia

Historians found advertisements for Eisenbrandt's jack-in-the-box coffin dating from 1844, playing up the popular (but unfounded) belief in the "frequency and danger" of premature internment and the necessity of such a device. We don't know how many were actually made, but sales might have been helped by Edgar Allen Poe, who published his harrowing short story "The Premature Burial" in the same year.

"To be buried while alive is, beyond question, the most terrific of these extremes which has ever fallen to the lot of mere mortality," wrote Poe, whose tales explored the darker side of Romanticism. "That it has frequently, very frequently, so fallen will scarcely be denied by those who think. The boundaries which divide Life from Death are at best shadowy and vague. Who shall say where the one ends, and where the other begins?"

In 1868, Franz Vester of Newark, New Jersey, filed a patent for his "improved burial-case," which featured a narrow tube with a ladder that allowed a reanimated person to climb to safety. If the buried individual was too weak to escape on their own, they could also pull a rope inside the coffin that rang a bell above ground to alert the living.

Vester gave demonstrations of his coffin, like this one chronicled by a reporter for The New York Times in 1868, during which he was buried under 4 feet of dirt and emerged an hour later "out of his living grave" to the applause and congratulations of the crowd.