Afterlife

Do you believe in life after death? This section explores the science behind the afterlife, including ghosts, exorcisms, ghost busters and other assorted phenomena.

 Is Scattering Someone's Ashes Technically Considered Littering?

It turns out you can't just scatter your loved one's ashes anywhere. So what can you do with them?

By Jesslyn Shields Apr 4, 2017

 Can You Bury Someone in Your Backyard?

Depending on which state you live in, you may be able to bury your loved ones in your garden. But there are some things to think about.

By Dave Roos Mar 17, 2017

 A Coffee Mug Made With the Ashes of Your Loved One

So many people are getting cremated these days that we're starting to get pretty creative about what we do with all those ashes.

By Kate Kershner Nov 11, 2016

 Mummified Buddhist Monk Gets Covered in Pure Gold

The Chinese monk was preserved in a ceramic vessel for almost four years, and turned into a statue to inspire others to devote themselves to the practice.

By Christopher Hassiotis May 11, 2016

 Is 'Jim Wilson' Airline Code for a Dead Body on a Plane?

How do airlines deal with the need to transport human remains? And just what should you think if you hear gate agents talk about a Mr. Jim Wilson?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Mar 24, 2016

 Turn Your Dead Body Into a Tree!

This is for those of you who want to think "outside the box," even when you're dead.

By Robert Lamb Oct 22, 2015

 5 Groups Who Claim to Talk to the Dead

Move over, mediums. Lots of people say they talk to the dead, including the bereaved. Ready to meet a few others?

By John Perritano

 How Death Masks Work

The best photograph can't touch one. A death mask, in all its 3-D glory, is the last likeness of a loved one that a family can own. After all, it vividly preserves what some consider to be the very essence of a person -- the face.

By Erin Wright

 How Embalming Works

You may know that the ancient Egyptians used embalming in mummification. But they weren't the first to embalm their dead, nor were they the last. In fact, it's still being done today.

By Elizabeth Sprouse

 How Space Burial Works

What do you want to happen to your mortal remains after you die? You could have them turned into a diamond, packed into ammo or shot into space. Speaking of which, how does turning back into star stuff work?

By Nicholas Gerbis

 How Coffins Work

Made of plain pine or shaped like a shoe, mourners may inter them, suspend them or set them ablaze. Why do coffins have so many forms and functions?

By Allison Wachtel

 What is going on during a near-death experience?

You know the drill: You plunge into darkness and then see a bright light. An angelic figure speaks to you. Why are people's near-death experiences so similar?

By Patrick J. Kiger

 All About Death

The saying goes that nothing in life is certain except for death and taxes. What do you know about death? Explore different types of burials and learn more about mortality.

 10 Real-life Haunted Houses

Carnivals and amusement parks create haunted houses to give you a good scare during Halloween. But what if the scares lasted for centuries -- and your house was the frightening attraction?

By Cristen Conger & Jonathan Atteberry

 What makes graveyards scary?

Cult films like Phantasm haven't exactly made graveyards inviting places. But what do we fear? Is it the thought of all those decaying bodies and bones stirring under the soil?

By Robert Lamb

 Top 10 Hotels That Will Scare the Daylights Out of You

It's not cool when a ghost drags you out of your hotel bed. Unless, of course, you're into that kind of thing. What hotels provide such fright?

By Charles W. Bryant & Jessika Toothman

 Why does the Winchester Mystery House have stairs leading nowhere?

Why was the eccentric heiress Sarah Winchester consumed with transforming her six-room farmhouse into a creepy labyrinth?

By Molly Edmonds

 Has science explained life after death?

Can you watch your body after you die? Near-death out-of-body experiences have left researchers wondering if life after death exists. How do scientists explain it?

By Josh Clark

 How Ghosts Work

When you're alone in a strange room at night, it's easy to believe that noises, shadows and chills are proof that spirits of the dead are there with you. Learn some possible explanations for the phenomena most often attributed to ghosts.

By Tracy V. Wilson

 How Exorcism Works

If you've seen the movie "The Exorcist," you have some idea of what exorcism is. But is it real, or are there other explanations for what some people call "possession"? Learn why a priest might perform an exorcism and more.

By Julia Layton

 How Ghost Busters Work

The movie "Ghostbusters" introduced a generation to proton beams, ectoplasm and a terrorizing Stay Puft Marshmallow. Real-life ghost busting is a bit less glamorous and whole lot cleaner.

By Ed Grabianowski

 How EVP Works

The eerie occurrence of "otherworldly" voices showing up on tape -- voices that weren't audible during recording -- is poised for the kind of exposure typically saved for UFOs and ESP.

By Stephanie Watson

 Top 10 Ghost Tours

Do you relish the thought of finding yourself face-to-face with a ghost? Do your favorite historical sites all have human suffering in common? If ghosts are your pleasure, then you may want to visit the cities on our list.

By Sarah Winkler & Mark Boyer