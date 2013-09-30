" " Deep fried foods sing a siren song of deliciousness. Unfortunately, those tasty snacks are truly horrible for you. ©iStock/Thinkstock

Deep-fried foods are the weakness of many; even First Lady Michelle Obama has confessed her love for french fries. One of the problems with eating deep-fat fried foods is that cooking foods at such high temperature may cause them to form toxic chemical compounds -- that we then eat. You see, too many french fries won't only increase your waistline (which they will); your side order is also linked to health problems such as stroke and an increased risk of certain cancers including breast, esophageal, head and neck, lung, pancreatic and prostate. Men, for example, who eat fried foods -- doughnuts, fried chicken, fried fish and/or french fries -- once or more per week increase their risk for prostate cancer as much as 30 to 37 percent [source: Paddock].

High-temperature cooking, and especially deep frying, also causes foods to develop AGEs (short for advanced glycation endproducts), and AGEs have been linked to chronic inflammation and disease-triggering oxidative stress.

Author's Note: 10 Absolutely Worst Foods to Eat

I love potatoes; baked, roasted, grilled -- I won't turn down a potato in any form. And that, unfortunately, includes french fries. And tater tots. Oh, and hash browns at the diner. Despite knowing better than to succumb to their deep-fried wiles, I eat them. We all have our vices, right?

