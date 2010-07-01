Everyday Myths

There are certain aspects of everyday science that we think of as fact, but in reality may be pure urban legend. In this section, you can learn about some of the everyday science myths you may encounter.

 Why Conspiracy Theorists Are Obsessed With CERN

CERN's work has been groundbreaking to say the least, but conspiracy theories run rampant about the potential disasters it could cause, too.

By Diana Brown Feb 13, 2018

 Can Humans Have Superpowers?

Humans are awesome and we have superpowers of our own. But could a greedy world of "supervillains" twist them against us?

By Diana Brown Oct 10, 2017

 Even Educators Believe Common Myths About Learning, Study Shows

According to new research, many people believe wildly inaccurate myths about the brain and learning — even those who know a lot about neuroscience.

By Shelley Danzy Sep 18, 2017

 Your Body Aches Have Nothing to Do With the Weather

New studies found no link between back pain, arthritis and the temperature, air pressure or humidity.

By Alia Hoyt Jan 18, 2017

 13 Not 12 Constellations in the Zodiac, NASA Points Out

Thousands of years ago, the Babylonians created the zodiac and dropped a constellation when it didn't quite fit into their schematic. Its name? Opiuchus.

By Kate Kershner Sep 24, 2016

 Chemtrails Can't Be Proven, Say Top Scientists — But Will That Sway Believers?

Top atmospheric scientists say there's no evidence those lines in the sky are part of some sinister government plot. But will that dissuade conspiracy theorists?

By Patrick J. Kiger Aug 26, 2016

 Contrails, Not Chemtrails, Say Scientists in New Study

Not sure what chemtrails are or where you stand on them? A newly published, peer-reviewed examination of the chemtrail hypothesis could be for you. We have the scoop.

By Jonathan Strickland Aug 18, 2016

 Scientists Prove Schrodinger's Cat Can Be in Two Places at Once

A bunch of Yale physicists decided to give Schrodinger's cat not one but two boxes. And that, strangely enough, could eventually prove handy for quantum computing.

By Julia Layton Jun 7, 2016

 I Want to Drink Your Blood. I'll Need 6.4 Minutes

Fast, right? You'll have no trouble accommodating your vampire overlord.

By Robert Lamb Mar 21, 2016

 Feuding Over a Flat Earth Is Nothing New

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and rapper B.o.B join centuries of folks who have argued over the shape of the planet. The diss tracks are a new twist though.

By Christian Sager Jan 28, 2016

 Scientists Discover Whether Fear Alone Is Enough to Literally Curdle Blood

You've heard the term 'bloodcurdling scream,' and blood can thicken in response to actual physical threats. Is the same possible when the fear is entirely fictional?

By Chris Opfer Jan 11, 2016

 Can your hair turn white overnight?

Of all the cosmetic problems to worry about waking up to — dark under-eye circles, a blemish on your nose, new stubble on your chin — a headful of white hair ranks pretty low on your list. Should you be more concerned?

By Laurie L. Dove

 Is Chicago the windiest city in the U.S.?

Chicago, widely known as "The Windy City," certainly seems to have earned its rep. Plus, it's a pretty cool nickname. But is it actually the windiest city? Hey, Chicagoans, let's prove it once and for all.

By Kate Kershner

 Is Seattle the rainiest city in the U.S.?

Rainy, dreary, Seattle, right? Everyone says it's the rainiest city in the United States. However, Seattleites are keeping a secret from you. Find out if their rainy reputation is real — or if the rumor's all wet.

By Kate Kershner

 Should you wear light-colored clothes in hot weather to stay cool?

Summertime fashion — light in weight and light in color. Are these pastel colors a designer's choice? Or do light colors actually keep you cooler, as some say? Read to find out if you should ditch the goth wardrobe this summer.

By Kate Kershner

 Can a penny dropped off a building kill you?

Walking down a city sidewalk, you protect your valuables and weave through crowds. Should you also beware of falling pennies?

By Laurie L. Dove

 Has 'light as a feather, stiff as a board' ever worked?

If you've ever been to a slumber party, you know the drill. Place your fingers under someone's body, chant "Light as a feather ... stiff as a board ..."and they'll magically rise up into the air. Is this old trick a true ghostly phenomenon?

By Debra Ronca

 Is there a secret city under Walt Disney World?

Urban legends about Disney World are a dime a dozen. Some are totally outlandish but others are true — like the one about the secret city under the Magic Kingdom.

By Debra Ronca

 Do sailors really watch for red skies?

Even with today's weather-forecasting technologies, some old sailing adages stick around. Does "Red sky in morning, sailor take warning" hold water?

By Kate Kershner

 Does eating bread crust give you curly hair?

For decades, moms have been threatening that if you don't eat your crust, your hair will fall out, fall limp or somehow fall incorrectly. What's the deal with bread crusts and hairstyles?

By Colleen Cancio

 Does the full moon affect your sleep?

The full moon gives us the ocean tides. And werewolves. Does it also give us sleep issues? Some say yes. Here's the science.

By Colleen Cancio

 Is suicide more common around holidays?

For some, the holidays are time of good cheer. For others, they're a season of anxiety and loneliness. Does that translate to a higher suicide rate?

By Colleen Cancio

 Can something smell like sunshine?

Picture the smells of a warm, sunny day in July. To your left, a neighbor is barbecuing. To your right, someone has put a warm apple pie on the windowsill to cool down. Smells great, right? So how does sunshine factor into all of this?

By Kate Kershner

 Can you tell the temperature by timing cricket chirps?

The animal kingdom is chock-full of crazy amazing superpowers. Tardigrades can survive in outer space. Crows can solves complex puzzles. But can a cricket really tell you the temperature?

By Kate Kershner

 Can your ethnicity affect your weather tolerance?

From tropical islands to arctic tundra, we humans appear capable of living just about anywhere. But do different groups of people fare better in certain types of climates, or are we just really good at adapting to the environment around us?

By Kate Kershner