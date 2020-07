" " Not all dairy products are bad, and many offer health benefits. Some consumers switch to organic dairy products to get the nutrition perks but avoid unwanted components. ©iStock/Thinkstock

Advertisement

If you're worried about the saturated fat in dairy, you could switch to nonfat milk, but you're still not escaping a few other unhealthy things -- namely, recombinant bovine somatotropin (rBST, or bovine growth hormone). Bovine growth hormone is a genetically engineered synthetic hormone given to cows to boost their milk production, and it's controversial because it may introduce health risks not only to the cows but to humans consuming these dairy products.