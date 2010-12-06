Can solar energy power everyday objects efficiently?

Coating your roof with solar panels may allow you to get off the power grid or sell electricity back to it. iStockphoto/ ThinkStock

Now that solar cells can convert at least 30 percent of the sunlight they receive into electricity, it's easier to make the argument for solar power. But before you rush off to cover your home in solar panels you'll need to take a few factors into consideration:

Does your local government provide tax incentives to convert to solar power?

Does your power company allow net metering?

Does your home receive direct sunlight for several hours on a typical day?

While converting to solar power is great for the environment, it's going to impact your wallet. You can make your own solar panels by purchasing solar cells and wiring them together, which can save you some costs up front. But if you want to qualify for tax incentives or net metering, you may have to hire a professional installation crew and purchase your panels from approved sources. Some of the cost will be offset through tax savings but the initial cost will be higher.

Assuming you can make that investment and that your home receives enough sunlight, you can generate enough electricity to power your appliances and other electrical devices purely on solar power during the day. What happens next depends upon your plan.

If you stay connected to the power grid, you'll want to look into net metering. With enough solar panels, you'll generate more electricity than you need to power your home. Some power companies will allow you to feed that excess electricity back into the grid. The company credits you for the power you've generated. When the sun goes down, you'll begin consuming electricity from the power company. If you consume less electricity than you produce every 24 hours, you'll have a net gain in credit. Otherwise, you'll have a significantly reduced electric bill.

The other option is to go off the grid completely. Since you can only capture solar energy while sunlight hits the solar panels, you'll have to install batteries to store excess energy during the day. At night, you'll use these batteries to power your home. The next time sunlight hits the panels, the batteries begin to recharge.

In either case, it's not hard to generate enough electricity to reduce or even eliminate your power bill, assuming your home gets enough sunlight during the day. It'll take a few years for the savings to pay off your initial investment and you'll occasionally need to replace panels and batteries, but in the long run you should save money. You'll also reduce your carbon footprint in the process.

Another option you can look into is to install a solar water heater. These devices use solar energy to heat water before storing it in a tank. Most systems use a conventional water heater to further increase the water's temperature. Solar water heaters reduce the overall amount of energy you need to heat your water, reducing your demand for electricity from a power grid.

As we invest more money into solar panel technology, we should see production costs decrease and efficiency increase. In a few years solar panels may not require as large an investment and will help reduce the environmental impact we create with our need for electricity.

