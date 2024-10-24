Worry Stones 101: Everything You Need to Know About This Anxiety Reliever

The origins of worry stones can be traced back to ancient civilizations, with variations emerging in diverse regions such as Ancient Greece, Tibet, Ireland, and various Native American tribes. These early iterations were often shaped by the natural forces of wind, water, and time, resulting in smooth, oval-shaped stones that fit comfortably in the palm of the hand. Over the centuries, the practice of using worry stones evolved, with the stones themselves becoming more intentionally crafted, sometimes from precious gemstones chosen for their unique healing properties.

Advertisement