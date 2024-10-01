The Transcendent Geometry of the Merkaba: Unlocking the Secrets of the Divine Chariot

The term "merkaba" is of Hebrew origin, with its roots firmly embedded in the biblical texts. The word itself is derived from the Hebrew root "r-k-b," which carries the general meaning of "to ride" or "to be carried." While the specific term "merkaba" does not appear explicitly in the Book of Ezekiel, the prophet's vision of the divine chariot, or "throne-chariot," is widely regarded as the foundational source for the merkaba tradition.

In the Book of Ezekiel, the prophet describes a vision of a celestial chariot, composed of four "living creatures" (the "hayyot") with four faces (those of a man, a lion, an ox, and an eagle) and four wings. Beneath the chariot are "wheels within wheels" (the "ophanim"), and the entire assembly is driven by a human-like figure, the "Likeness of a Man," seated upon a throne of sapphire. This intricate and awe-inspiring vision has captivated the imaginations of Jewish mystics and scholars for centuries, serving as the wellspring for the rich tradition of merkaba mysticism.