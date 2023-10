In matters of love and relationships, the Queen of Swords embodies qualities such as loyalty, wit, and independent thinking. As a partner, she values her own space and tends to be discerning in her choice of companions. While she may not be overly affectionate in public, she can be loving, affectionate, and loyal in her own unique way. For those who are single, the Queen of Swords suggests the importance of maintaining independence and finding a partner who understands and respects it.

Advertisement