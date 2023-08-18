Unlocking the Meaning of Wheel of Fortune Tarot Card

The Wheel of Fortune tarot card is a symbol of life cycles, turning points, and luck in different aspects of life. Its central theme is the exciting opportunity for cyclical change, reminding us that life is constantly evolving and we should embrace new opportunities and possibilities with enthusiasm.

This card also emphasizes the importance of adaptability when responding to external forces, as it can help us navigate through challenging situations and make the most of the ever-changing cycles of life.

Upright Wheel of Fortune Meaning

In the upright position, the Wheel of Fortune tarot card signifies great fortune, exciting opportunities, and welcoming change. This position encourages you to seize the opportunities that are opening up for you and trust in the guidance of the universe and spiritual people. It also suggests the potential for psychic abilities, either within you or someone close to you, to be revealed.

The fortune upright Wheel of Fortune serves as a reminder of the divine intervention at play in our lives, as well as the importance of embracing the ever-changing cycles of life and trusting in our own luck and destiny. It’s a powerful card that encourages personal growth and development, urging us to follow our spiritual path and embrace positive change.

Reversed Wheel of Fortune Meaning

When the Wheel of Fortune tarot card appears in the reversed position, it still offers opportunities for growth and a chance to take control of your destiny. This position signifies:

A recent streak of bad luck is coming to an end

You are about to experience a period of good fortune

In a spiritual context, the reversed Wheel of Fortune represents unexpected opportunities, positive luck, and the importance of embracing change.

The reversed Wheel of Fortune encourages us to:

Learn from financial difficulties and use them to our advantage in the future

Create a comfortable emergency fund and consistently put money away for future financial stability and peace of mind

Embrace change and trust in the universe’s timing to navigate through the ups and downs of life with grace and resilience.