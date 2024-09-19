All About the Hoop Snake: Separating Fact From Fiction

By: Nicole Antonio  |  Sep 19, 2024
According to one theory, a red-bellied mud snake like this one could have served as the original inspiration for hoop snake myths. Nathan A Shepard / Shutterstock

The hoop snake, a creature of legend, has captivated imaginations for generations with its alleged behavior. Said to grasp its tail in its mouth, forming a perfect hoop, this serpent supposedly rolls like a wheel at incredible speeds, chasing down its prey.

Stories of the hoop snake have been passed down across cultures — particularly in North America, where it is both feared and admired for its unique hunting method. Though reports of sightings are rare, the hoop snake remains a symbol of nature's mysteries, intriguing all who hear its tale.

Contents
  1. What Is a Hoop Snake?
  2. A Mythical Snake Rooted in Folklore
  3. Ditmars' Hoop Snake Challenge
  4. Sightings: Then and Now
  5. Are Hoop Snakes Real?
  6. An Exaggerated Mud Snake
  7. Other Mythical American Snakes

What Is a Hoop Snake?

The hoop snake, sometimes known as the "stinging snake," is a creature of American folklore, particularly known for its unique method of travel. According to the legend, this snake has the extraordinary ability to grasp its tail in its mouth and form a perfect circle, allowing it to roll like a wheel across the ground.

This rolling motion is said to make the hoop snake incredibly fast, capable of chasing down its prey or escaping danger with remarkable speed. Then, the snake straightens out just before striking with the venomous stinger in its tail.

But this fearsome serpent is not just deadly to prey and predators; it's also said to take down plant life. One claim suggests that if the creature strikes a tree with its venomous tail, the tree promptly dies from the poison — withering, turning black and ceasing to exist within a day.

A Mythical Snake Rooted in Folklore

The legend of the hoop snake is rooted in American folklore, with origins that likely date back to the early European settlers in North America.

The story gained popularity in the southeastern United States, where tales of strange and mythical creatures were commonly shared among communities, particularly in rural areas. The snake has been sighted in Texas, Georgia and Pennsylvania, among other locales.

The hoop snake legend may have been influenced by the settlers' encounters with unfamiliar wildlife and their natural tendency to exaggerate or embellish stories for entertainment.

Some scholars suggest that the hoop snake myth could have been inspired by real snakes' defensive behaviors, such as coiling themselves into a loop or striking with their tails. This imagery might have sparked the idea of a snake that could grab its tail and roll like a hoop.

Over time, the hoop snake became a staple of tall tales told around campfires, with each storyteller adding their own details to make the creature more fearsome or bizarre.

The Legend of Pecos Bill and the Hoop Snake

Pecos Bill, a legendary cowboy in American folklore, is said to have encountered the fearsome hoop snake during one of his many wild adventures.

Despite the hoop snake's deadly reputation, with its venomous tail capable of withering trees with a single strike, Pecos Bill, known for his extraordinary feats, managed to outsmart and tame the snake before sending it rolling off into the horizon.

However, this is just one of many tall tales about the cowboy who allegedly lassoed a tornado and rode it like a bucking bronco, further cementing his status as the ultimate larger-than-life figure in American folklore.

While ole Bill managed to wrangle the great serpent cryptid, others have tried to track it down to prove its fierceness.

Ditmars' Hoop Snake Challenge

Raymond Ditmars, a prominent American herpetologist and curator at the New York Zoological Society, is known for his challenge related to the hoop snake legend.

In the 1930s, Ditmars offered a $10,000 reward to anyone who could provide verifiable evidence of the hoop snake’s existence. This challenge was likely intended to debunk the myth, as Ditmars was a scientist who sought to dispel misconceptions about reptiles. Despite the allure of the substantial reward, no one ever claimed the prize, as no credible evidence of the hoop snake was ever presented.

The challenge itself became a part of the hoop snake legend, fueling public interest in both the mythical creature and Ditmars’ work.

Sightings: Then and Now

Over the years, various claims of sightings of the legendary hoop snake have been made, mostly passed down as tall tales or local legends. These sightings typically describe the snake's speed and coil.

One of the most famous accounts comes from the early 20th century, told by a resident of the state of Georgia. The story was popularized in the book "Fearsome Critters" by William T. Cox, published in 1910. Cox described the hoop snake as a creature that bites its tail to form a hoop and then rolls after its prey, striking with its venomous tail.

In 2005, a spectator in Langtry, Texas, reported seeing a hoop snake rolling across the desert, forming a circle with its body and moving along without causing harm.

In some versions of the legend, sightings of hoop snakes involve the snake attacking livestock or even people, using its tail stinger to deliver a deadly blow. These stories were often told with a mix of humor and caution, serving as a form of entertainment and a way to keep listeners on their toes.

Are Hoop Snakes Real?

Despite numerous reports of sightings, there is no credible evidence to support the existence of hoop snakes, leaving them firmly in the realm of cryptid folklore.

Naturalists and scientists have consistently debunked the myth, emphasizing that no snake possesses the anatomical structure required to grasp its tail in its mouth and roll like a hoop. The lack of physical evidence, combined with this anatomical impossibility, has kept the hoop snake firmly in the category of folklore, not science.

An Exaggerated Mud Snake

It's possible that the legend of the hoop snake derives from reality. The creature is likely a mythical exaggeration or misidentification of other snake species, particularly the mud snake (Farancia abacura). This real, nonvenomous species is found in the southeastern United States.

The creature's habit of curling into a loose hoop shape when threatened may have contributed to the hoop snake legend. However, unlike the hoop snake, the mud snake does not actually grasp its tail in its mouth or roll like a wheel.

The mud snake's behavior and appearance, particularly its bright belly and shiny black back, may have inspired or been confused with the hoop snake myth, especially in regions where these snakes are found.

This confusion, combined with the penchant for storytelling and folklore, likely gave rise to the hoop snake's exaggerated characteristics, such as its ability to roll at an incredibly high speed and its supposedly deadly tail.

Other Mythical American Snakes

American folklore is rich with tales of mythical snakes, each with its own unique characteristics and stories.

  1. Horned snake: Also known as the Uktena in Cherokee mythology, this legendary serpent is a powerful and dangerous creature, often depicted as a giant serpent with supernatural abilities and horns on its head. It is said to have a crystal in its forehead that grants great power to whoever can obtain it, but it is also feared for its deadly gaze and venom.
  2. Joint snake: This mythical serpent is said to have the ability to break apart into segments when threatened. These segments can then reassemble themselves. The story of the joint snake was popular in the southern United States and was often told to explain unusual sightings of snakes or snake-like creatures.
  3. Copperhead road snake: This snake is more of a modern legend than an ancient myth. Popularized by the Steve Earle song "Copperhead Road," the legend involves a dangerous snake living in the backwoods of the southern United States. The snake in the song symbolizes danger and rebellion, rather than being an actual mythical creature.
  4. Silver Lake serpent: This 19th-century American lake monster hails from Silver Lake in Perry, New York. The story began in 1855 when Joseph Averell claimed to see a massive serpentine creature, but it was later revealed to be a hoax crafted to attract tourists to his hotel. Despite the hoax being exposed, the legend endures as a quirky piece of local folklore.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

