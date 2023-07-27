Mongolian Death Worm: The Gobi Desert's Deadliest Cryptid

Paleontologist Roy Chapman Andrews received a unique request from Mongolian officials ahead of his 1920s expeditions to the Gobi Desert. He recounts the meeting in his book, "On the Trail of Ancient Man."

The Mongolian Premier at the time asked him to capture a specimen of the allergorhai-horhai (death worm) for the government. While Andrews had never seen the creature, he had heard many stories about its existence. The creature was described as a headless, legless, sausage-shaped animal, believed to be about 2 feet long, extremely poisonous and capable of causing instant death upon touch.

Advertisement

The paleontologist promised to capture the allergorhai-horhai, if encountered, using long, steel forceps and wearing protective glasses to counteract its poisonous effects. The meeting concluded on friendly terms.

Ultimately, as you may have guessed, Andrews did not encounter any death worms on his extended desert adventure. But he did find dinosaur egg nests and a bunch of cool fossils.