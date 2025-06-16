Lougawou: A Haitian Vodou Werewolf

The term "lougawou" is derived from the French term "loup-garou," meaning werewolf. But in Haiti, this creature isn't just a man turning into a wolf under the full moon.

A lougawou is believed to be a person — often a woman — who can transform into animals like cats, snakes or birds at night. This transformation is typically linked to magical rites or Vodou rituals.

According to legend, lougawou roam the land with glowing red eyes, often hoping to find children or vulnerable people from whom to draw blood. The creature removes her human skin, hides it in the house and takes animal form.

Some say lougawou are possessed by spirits or have made a deal with a deity at the crossroads, whereas other Haitian lore holds that lougawou are created through dark sorcery or curses by people, not through literal possession.