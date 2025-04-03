The Loveland Frogman by Any Other Name Is Still a Cryptid

" " What would you do if you thought you saw this in the dark? Nicole Antonio / DALL-E

The Loveland Frogman is a legendary creature said to lurk near the Little Miami River region, 15 miles (24 km) outside the city limits of Cincinnati, Ohio. Reports of this bizarre being describe a frog-like humanoid monster, standing roughly 4 feet (1.2 m) tall on its hind legs, with large reptilian eyes bulging from a round, scaly head.

The Loveland Frogman has been a part of Ohio folklore for decades, with sightings dating back to the 1950s. Some witnesses claim the creature has magical abilities and can even emit sparks, while others believe it is simply a misidentified animal.

The legend has captured the imaginations of cryptid enthusiasts, inspiring everything from local t-shirts to eerie camp stories. So, is this a new kind of rare, unidentified amphibian species, or is it just another cryptid legend?