Mothman Mysteries: A Look at the West Virginia Cryptid

" " The Mothman has cast an aura of intrigue on Point Pleasant, West Virginia, since the late 1960s. David Wall / Getty Images

In the small town of Point Pleasant, a chilling legend of a winged enigma with glowing red eyes known as the Mothman took flight. Sightings in the 1960s sparked both fear and fascination, haunting the minds of locals and captivating imaginations worldwide.

Is it a harbinger of doom, foretelling impending disasters, or merely a product of myth and misinterpretation?

Advertisement

Let's take a closer look at the legend that has become a point of pride for one West Virginia town.