Mokele-Mbembe: The Truth Behind Africa's Mythical River Monster

By: Desiree Bowie  |  Jul 31, 2023
Illustration of Mokele-Mbembe walking in a river
Cryptozoologists believe Mokele-Mbembe could be a surviving dinosaur species, related to the likes of the long-extinct Brachiosaurus or Diplodocus. Tiffany Fox/Midjourney

Deep within the dense jungles of Central Africa, Mokele-Mbembe has intrigued cryptozoologists and adventure seekers alike. Like the Loch Ness monster and other famous cryptids, the beast has made appearances in various forms of pop culture, from books and films to video games.

It often serves as an inspiration for fictional creatures and mysterious beasts in adventure and fantasy storytelling. Its depiction ranges from a fearsome, prehistoric creature that could easily fit within the fictional lost world of "Jurassic Park" to a misunderstood guardian of hidden realms, adding an element of intrigue and wonder to popular narratives.

Here's the story of the legendary, dinosaur-like animal.

The Legend Takes Shape

The legend of this strange animal dates back centuries, passed down through generations of Indigenous tribes in Central Africa. Mokele-Mbembe, a term originating from the Lingala language of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, loosely translates to "one who stops the flow of rivers," which is where this creature allegedly resides.

According to local lore, the being dwelled in the deep, unexplored swamps and river systems of the Congo Basin and often hid in the caves carved by rivers into the clay shores at sharp bends. These subterranean dwellings provided the semiaquatic animal with a sanctuary where it could retreat and elude prying eyes.

The dinosaur-sized cryptid is said to be highly territorial and fiercely protective of its habitat. A prevalent belief among local fishermen was that any canoe that came too close to Mokele-Mbembe's domain was doomed. The creature would allegedly launch immediate attacks upon these vessels, ruthlessly dispatching their crews.

The perplexing aspect was that the bodies of the unfortunate victims were left untouched, as if the creature had no interest in consuming them. But it may have been disinterested because of its dietary preferences.

Some locals claimed that Mokele-Mbembe was an herbivorous creature, feeding solely on vegetation found within its habitat. It may have only ventured onto the shores during daylight hours to look for suitable plant matter to eat.

Eyewitness Reports

In 1776, Abbé Lievain Bonaventure Proyart penned a captivating narrative in his work "History of Loango, Kakonga, and other Kingdoms in Africa." He told the tale of French missionaries stumbling upon tracks left by unknown animals of immense proportions deep within the jungle.

The prints, marked by enormous claw marks, measured about 3 feet (0.9 meters) in circumference, leading the observers to conclude that the creature did not sprint but rather ambled, with its claws spaced an extraordinary distance apart.

If elephants didn't leave behind these colossal imprints, then what did?

Physical Descriptions

The world got a step closer to solving the mystery of the prints in 1913, when the German government initiated a survey of its colony in Cameroon. Tasked with leading the expedition was Captain Freiherr von Stein zu Lausnitz, who would soon contribute a crucial report to the annals of cryptozoology.

Von Stein described a creature deeply feared by the inhabitants of specific regions, encompassing the territories of the Congo, the lower Ubangi, the Sangha and the Ikelemba rivers.

According to reports of sightings compiled by von Stein, the creature boasted a brownish-gray color reminiscent of its surroundings and rivaled an elephant in the size department. The massive creature was said to have smooth skin; a long, flexible neck; a small head and only one tooth.

Some narratives spoke of a long tail, akin to that of an alligator, further adding to the creature's awe-inspiring appearance.

Mokele-Mbembe and Living Dinosaurs

One of the most fascinating aspects of Mokele-Mbembe is its purported link to dinosaurs. Cryptozoology believers suggest that it could be a surviving dinosaur species, related to the likes of the long-extinct Brachiosaurus or Diplodocus.

The similarity between eyewitness accounts and dinosaur descriptions fuels the speculation that a relict population of dinosaurs could have persisted in the remote African wilderness — because of its distinct physical attributes like its long neck, enormous size and small head, some believe it to be a living sauropod dinosaur that miraculously survived extinction.

However, skeptics counter that if the creature was indeed the last living dinosaur, someone would have captured physical evidence of its traipsing about the Congo basin by now.

Modern Expeditions and Sightings

Over the years, numerous expeditions have set out to uncover the truth behind the Mokele-Mbembe legend. In 1981, the most famous of these expeditions was led by herpetologist Dr. Roy Mackal and cryptozoologist James Powell. The team ventured deep into the swamps of the Congo, hoping to gather evidence of the creature's existence.

Despite facing challenging conditions and enduring the hazards of the jungle, their expedition yielded no definitive proof.

However, Mokele-Mbembe sightings continue to be reported by locals and occasional adventurers exploring the vast and unexplored regions of Central Africa. Witnesses describe encounters with a large, reptilian creature, often near bodies of water, and emphasize its long neck and massive size.

Skepticism and Scientific Investigation

As with any cryptid, skepticism plays a significant role in the discourse surrounding Mokele-Mbembe. Critics argue that the lack of scientific evidence and the reliance on eyewitness testimony make it challenging to validate the existence of such a creature. Scientifically trained minds demand hard evidence — bones, fossils or photographs — to support the believers' claims.

To address this skepticism, some expeditions have focused on employing modern scientific methods to investigate the legend. For instance, sonar technology has been used to scan the murky waters of Central African rivers and lakes, searching for any large, unidentified creatures.

Unfortunately, these efforts have yet to provide conclusive proof, leaving the existence of Mokele-Mbembe unverifiable.

In their book "Abominable Science!: Origins of the Yeti, Nessie, and Other Famous Cryptids," authors Daniel Loxton and Donald Prothero also approach Mokele-Mbembe from a skeptical perspective. They argue that the creature is likely a product of myth, misinterpretation and hoaxes rather than a real, living creature.

Loxton and Prothero critically examined the evidence and claims surrounding Mokele-Mbembe, concluding that there is no credible scientific evidence to support the existence of such a creature. They argue that the reports and sightings of Mokele-Mbembe are likely based on misidentifications, hoaxes or cultural beliefs, rather than concrete evidence of an unknown, dinosaur-like creature living in the African wilderness.

This article was created in conjunction with AI technology, then fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

