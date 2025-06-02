Skunk Ape: A Swamp-dwelling Sasquatch in Florida

By: Grant Virellan  |  Jun 2, 2025
Smell ya later. Nicole Antonio / DALL-E

If you've ever tromped through the steamy backwoods of Florida, you may have heard the squishy steps of something curious just beyond the trees.

Could it be Florida's most elusive cryptid, the skunk ape? Named for its pungent odor and ape-like appearance, this creature has stirred up swampy stories and skeptical smirks for decades.

While tales of the skunk ape stretch back to the 1960s, alleged sightings still ripple across the Sunshine State, from Naples to the Panhandle. With descriptions ranging from a "man-sized monkey" to a swamp-dwelling Sasquatch, it's no surprise the skunk ape has found a firm spot in Florida folklore.

Contents
  1. What Is the Skunk Ape?
  2. Where Does the Skunk Ape Live (Allegedly)?
  3. The Reports Keep Coming
  4. Meet the Skunk Ape's Biggest Believer
  5. Scientific Pushback and Public Curiosity
  6. A Cultural Fixture in Florida's Wild Side

What Is the Skunk Ape?

Imagine a cross between Bigfoot and a linebacker who skipped bath time for a year.

Witnesses often describe the creature as a bipedal ape, standing 5 to 7 feet (1.5 to 2.1 meters) tall, covered in reddish-brown hair and reeking like rotten eggs. The stench is often compared to sulfur or wet dogs that have been marinating in a bog.

Where Does the Skunk Ape Live (Allegedly)?

Unlike its mountainous cousin Sasquatch, the skunk ape's alleged habitat is a sticky web of swamps, especially in South Florida's Everglades.

It has been spotted around Myakka State Park, a lush expanse of swampy terrain where animals like alligators, birds and deer roam.

The Reports Keep Coming

Despite lack of scientific evidence, anecdotal reports of skunk ape sightings have continued over the years. Some say they've seen it cross a trail or loom beside a road near Orlando. Others claim it has peeked through their car windows at night or even tried killing livestock.

Photographs

In the 2000s, a pair of photographs known as the "Myakka Skunk Ape photos" surfaced — allegedly sent anonymously to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, though no official agency authentication has been made.

They show a shaggy, orange creature with reflective eyes. While many dismissed them as a hoax, they reignited public interest in the creature.

Videos

Then there are the video recordings — grainy clips of a tall figure loping through the woods or slipping behind trees like a swamp ninja.

Some show the creature dragging something through the brush, possibly a bag of lima beans (purely speculative). Others appear to document large footprints with distinct toes pressed into the muddy trail.

Meet the Skunk Ape's Biggest Believer

One of the most vocal proponents of the skunk ape's existence is Dave Shealy, who runs the Skunk Ape Research Headquarters in Ochopee, Florida.

A true believer, Shealy claims he first saw the beast at age 10. He has since made it his mission to document the creature, operating what’s part science museum, part cryptid shrine.

David Shealy (yes, he goes by both Dave and David) has collected stories from witnesses, preserved casts of giant footprints and recorded videos of a shadowy figure moving through the swamp.

His headquarters has become a roadside attraction for curious travelers, drawing skeptics, fans and believers alike.

Scientific Pushback and Public Curiosity

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has never confirmed the existence of the skunk ape and states that sightings are likely misidentified wildlife, escaped primates or hoaxes.

Bears standing upright, for instance, can resemble bipedal figures from a distance — especially in the low light of Florida’s swampy night.

Still, the lack of concrete evidence hasn’t stopped people from speculating. Dubious articles continue to surface, and some Florida residents remain convinced the creature is out there.

Tracks, hair samples and strange howls in the woods are sometimes cited as potential evidence, but none have been scientifically verified.

Supporters argue that if the Everglades can hide alligators, panthers and even lost boats, it might also be hiding an elusive creature with a penchant for avoiding cameras.

A Cultural Fixture in Florida's Wild Side

The skunk ape has become more than just a cryptid; it's part of the Sunshine State's quirky charm.

From local legends to tourism brochures, the creature has been called everything from a "beast" to an escaped circus animal. You can find skunk ape merch, stories, and even trail markers in areas where sightings have occurred.

In Central Florida and beyond, stories about the skunk ape abound. Whether it’s sneaking through the woods near a campsite or allegedly chasing a car down a backroad, tales often blend fear and curiosity. Some even say a family of skunk apes exists, with juveniles and adults seen at different times.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

