Skunk Ape: A Swamp-dwelling Sasquatch in Florida

" " Smell ya later. Nicole Antonio / DALL-E

If you've ever tromped through the steamy backwoods of Florida, you may have heard the squishy steps of something curious just beyond the trees.

Could it be Florida's most elusive cryptid, the skunk ape? Named for its pungent odor and ape-like appearance, this creature has stirred up swampy stories and skeptical smirks for decades.

While tales of the skunk ape stretch back to the 1960s, alleged sightings still ripple across the Sunshine State, from Naples to the Panhandle. With descriptions ranging from a "man-sized monkey" to a swamp-dwelling Sasquatch, it's no surprise the skunk ape has found a firm spot in Florida folklore.