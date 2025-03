" " Yikes. Nicole Antonio / DALL-E

The Snallygaster is a bizarre and downright terrifying cryptid said to haunt the skies of Maryland. Described as a winged creature with half bird features and half reptile characteristics, this beast has been part of local folklore for centuries.

The earliest stories claim it swooped down from the skies to terrify unsuspecting farmers, leaving them in fear of its razor sharp teeth and steel hooks for claws.