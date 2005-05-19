Science
How Shotguns Work

by Dave Coustan

Know Your Shotgun Parts

All shotguns have some of the same basic components. Starting from the end nearest to the shooter, there's often a stock that allows you to steady it against your shoulder muscles. Some manufacturers put a recoil pad at the end of the stock to help dampen the kick you feel when you fire it. There are some shotguns, usually "assault" style, that have foldaway stocks or no stock at all. Moving forward from the stock, you'll find all of the parts associated with firing. This includes the trigger that connects to the sear and hammer. Some shotguns have a pistol grip that extends downward below the trigger.

The hammer activates the bolt assembly and firing pin, which rests against the cartridge to be fired. Now we're at the chamber, where the loading, unloading and firing happens. The chamber can be accessible from the side or the top. Connecting to the chamber is the barrel, which is the long tube that the ammo travels through as it leaves the gun. Some shotguns have a magazine connected to the chamber -- this may take the form of a second, shorter tube below the barrel or else a drum or rectangular cartridge that snaps into the barrel. There may also be a fore-end (a sliding handle colloquially known as a pump) attached to the shorter tube, which is used to partially automate the loading and unloading process. On the top of the barrel, you'll often find a bump that's used as a crude sight.

Making a Barrel

Creating a long, straight, consistent hollow tube that can stand up to over 5,000 psi of pressure is one of the hardest parts of making a shotgun or rifle. First, a gunmaker takes a superstrong chrome molybdenum or stainless steel bar and uses a specialized gun drill to hollow it out. Unlike normal drills, most gun drills spin the steel bar instead of the drill bit. As the bit moves along inside the tube that guides its path, the machine shoots oil down the tube to clear the debris, lubricate the path and keep it cool. It takes about a half hour to drill out one barrel. This gets most of the work done, but the resulting hole is usually not large or consistent enough yet. A second machine reams out the last few thousandths of an inch and makes the diameter consistent along the whole barrel.

