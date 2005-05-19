How Shotguns Work

Shotgun Laws
Although there are laws in the United States about purchasing, selling, using and carrying shotguns, these are actually less regulated than most types of guns. Gun-related activity is regulated by the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (BATF). Here are some of the federal laws that apply to shotguns:
- Buying restrictions: Certain classes of people are not allowed to purchase shotguns. This includes felons, fugitives, minors under 18, the mentally ill, dishonorable discharges from the armed forces, those under a court order and perpetrators of domestic violence.
- Selling restrictions: Sellers must have a federal firearms license or sell through a dealer with a license. They must be licensed by several federal agencies, including the BATF and the Department of Justice. Shotgun sales must be documented with federal form 4473, which maintains the purchaser's information and the gun's serial number. These laws do not apply to antique firearms.
- Short-barreled shotguns: The National Firearms Act (NFA) of 1934 makes it illegal to own shotguns with barrels less than 18 inches in length unless they are specifically registered as such with the federal government.
States also have their own firearms laws, which can include waiting periods before purchase, separate registration requirements and bans. See NRA-ILA: Compendium of State Firearms Laws for a general reference to the gun laws in each U.S. state.
Advertisement
For more information on shotguns and related topics, check out the links below.
Related HowStuffWorks Articles
More Great Links
Sources
- "A Citizen's Guide to Federal Firearms Laws." NRA-ILA. http://www.nraila.org/GunLaws/FederalGunLaws.aspx?ID=60
- "Bolt Action Rifles."
- "Choke Tubes." http://www.midwestturkeycall.com/choke.asphttp://www.stormpages.com/garyjkennedy/Weapons/boltactionrifles/bolt_action_rifles.htm
- "Choosing the Right Choke for your Shotgun." WildFowl. http://www.wildfowlmag.com/tips_strategies/shotgun_062304/
- "Common terms." Shotgun World. http://www.shotgunworld.com/bbs/viewtopic.php?t=124
- "Flechettes - Historical Background." Sabot Designs. http://www.antipersonnel.net/sdllc/001.html
- "Growing Up With Science: The Illustrated Encyclopedia of Invention," Volume 7. H.S. Stuttman, Inc., Westport, 1984.
- "Exotic Shotgun Ammo." Everything2.com. http://www.everything2.com/index.pl?node_id=981503
- Hawks, Chuck. "Shot Pellet Information." http://www.chuckhawks.com/shot_info.htm
- Hawks, Chuck. "Shotgun Action Types." http://www.chuckhawks.com/shotgun_types.htm
- Hawks, Chuck. "Shotgun Slugs." http://www.chuckhawks.com/shotgun_slugs.htm
- "History of the Semi-Auto Shotgun." Shotgun World. http://www.shotgunworld.com/bbs/viewtopic.php?t=149
- "Jackhammer shotgun." Modern Firearms & Ammunition. http://world.guns.ru/shotgun/sh10-e.htm
- Kolbe, Geoffrey. "The Making of a Rifled Barrel." http://www.border-barrels.com/articles/bmart.htm
- "Modern Warfare: Firearms 101 - Small Arms Ammunition." Kuro5hin.org. http://www.kuro5hin.org/story/2003/8/23/175329/197
- Philip, Craig. "The World's Great Small Arms." Amber Books, London, 1993.
- "Preemption Laws: Frequently Asked Questions." Brady Campaign. http://www.bradycampaign.org/facts/faqs/?page=preemption
- Ramsdale, Rob. "Shotgun Choke Tubes." http://www.wildturkeyzone.com/hunting/chokeinfo.htm
- "Remington Shotgun Safety Flash Course." The Remington Guide to Shotgun Basics. http://www.remington.com/safety/sbc_begin.html
- "Sawn-off Shotguns." http://www.angelfire.com/art/enchanter/sawyer.html
- "Shotgun Basics." Remington.com. http://www.remington.com/Support/shotgun/shotactions.htm
- Shotgun World. http://www.shotgunworld.com/
- "Shotguns for Waterfowl," Discover the Outdoors. http://www.discovertheoutdoors.com/hunting/waterfowl/guns.jsp
- "Weapons: An International Encyclopedia From 5000 B.C. to 2000 A.D." Edited by David Harding. St. Martin's Press, New York, 1987.
- "What is 'Shot Spread'?" Shotgun World. http://www.shotgunworld.com/bbs/viewtopic.php?t=126