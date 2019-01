How Sidewinder Missiles Work

An F/A-18 firing a Sidewinder Photo courtesy U.S. Department of Defense

As we saw in the last section, the central idea of the Sidewinder system is to home in on the heat, or infrared energy, from an enemy aircraft (from the engine exhaust or from the hot fuselage itself). Essentially, the missile's job is to keep flying toward the infrared energy until it reaches the target. Then the missile blows up, destroying the enemy aircraft.

To do all of this, the Sidewinder needs nine major components: