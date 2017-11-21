Is There Finally Proof of Alien Implants in Human Bodies?

Are aliens abducting people to implant them with foreign objects? Maciej Toporowicz, NYC/Getty Images

Jeremy Corbell is an investigative filmmaker who documents what he calls Extraordinary people with extraordinary beliefs. He's produced documentaries on everything from nanotechnology and aerospace exploration to the super-weird and unexplained, including deathbed confessions from former U.S. government officials claiming to know the truth about UFOs (and the worldwide coverup).

Stuff They Don't Want You To Know hosts Matt Frederick, Ben Bowlin and Noel Brown invited Corbell to sit in on an episode of the podcast to discuss — what else? — alien abductions. But more specifically, they wanted to talk to Corbell about whether he thinks aliens abduct people to implant them with foreign objects. And if so, are these objects extraterrestrial? If they're not, then where do they come from? Corbell and the STDWYTK team examine these questions — and more — in this fascinating episode.

Originally somewhat of a skeptic, Corbell was asked to document a surgical procedure by the now-late Dr. Roger Leir, a pediatric surgeon and "alien implant specialist." Leir was going to remove a mysterious object from a man's leg. Corbell was curious, so he agreed to film it and it's all documented in his new film "Patient 17." What he witnessed made him feel that, however outrageous they may sound, claims of off-world implants and alien abductions clearly necessitate serious investigation.

Why? The object removed from "Patient 17" was unusual in appearance, and Leir sent it to a New Hampshire lab for testing. The reports found that it allegedly contained iridium, an element found only on meteorites. Even more compellingly, it seemed to emit electromagnetic frequencies, indicating that the object could be some kind of communication or tracking device.

Corbell admits he felt some of the equipment was mishandled, which could have caused the blips lab detected from the object. So his skepticism was still holding firm until the lab tested the object using isotopic analysis.

Isotopes are variations in elements. The number of protons is the same, but the number of neutrons varies, creating stable and radioactive versions of elements. For example, the atomic bomb could only be created when scientists were able to isolate one uranium isotope from the rest.

The isotopic analysis Leir and the New Hampshire lab performed dropped a different kind of bomb: It appeared that the isotope zinc-64 — one of the most abundant elements on Earth — was not detected in the implant removed from Patient 17. Since zinc-64 is found on every terrestrial object, didn't that mean that the implant was not terrestrial? That it was, in fact, extraterrestrial?

Not necessarily. Corbell's mentor, investigative journalist George Knapp, urged Corbell to quantify the results and have the sample tested numerous times. A thorough scientific method would be the only way to get real proof that the implant was otherworldly. But Corbell claims that his and Patient 17's combined efforts to obtain a sample of the object have been in vain, so they can't substantiate the results. Nor have they ever had access to the other objects Leir has removed and claimed were extraterrestrial in nature.

But Corbell's thirst for the truth remains, and he continues to investigate the unexplained. To hear more of his story about Patient 17, and others like him (including "Nano Man" and the infamous Skinwalker Ranch) listen to the entire podcast and decide for yourself if there's more here than meets the eye.