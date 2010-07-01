Do Aliens & UFOs exist? Has man been visited by other races from other worlds? Explore the fascinating evidence for and against the existence of extraterrestrials.
The government's secret Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program has spent millions researching UFOs and alien life. Are they covering up their findings?
You could be reading this article deep in a dark matter rainforest filled with creatures in a roaring dark matter ecosystem — but have no clue.
Does the U.S. government have proof there is life from other worlds visiting Earth?
Are we so fixated on finding evidence of aliens that we can't see the forest for the trees?
Stuff They Don't Want You To Know talks to investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell about his alien abduction documentaries.
What if natural selection is at work not only on our planet but on other habitable planets?
The red planet has been extremely inhospitable for a very, very long time. Why would a congressman think differently?
We know our universe is massive, but how can we be sure we are actually alone in it?
Everybody wants to find aliens, even the hacktivist group Anonymous.
Astronomers have been thinking a little more out of the box in the hopes of explaining the weird behavior behind Tabby's Star.
Solving a math problem could get us one step closer to meeting E.T., so why haven't we figured out the Drake Equation by now?
Are all the aliens hanging out without us?
Columbia University researchers say they’ve found a way to hide our planet from extraterrestrial eyes.
Is it science that people mistrust, or the combination of science and the government? One historian traces conspiracy theories back to the paranoia of the late 1940's.
Mike St. Lawrence has been selling alien abduction insurance since 1987, says he's sold enough policies to “put my dog through obedience school.”
Species here on Earth interact in drastically different ways, so how can we hope to talk to aliens? The SETI folks have a few fresh ideas.
In space, no one can hear you scream — but they might be able to hear The Beatles' "Across the Universe." The idea of ETs listening to our radio signals or watching our TV shows is pretty far out, but is it even possible?
Not a star. Not an airplane. No, this is something radically different. It moves through the night sky with amazing speed and pulsates with radiance beyond anything you've ever witnessed. UFO?
Are we alone? Jodie Foster's character in "Contact" didn't think so, and neither do the scientists who've been listening for an extraterrestrial message for decades.
UFO reports range from the bizarre -- like naked aliens -- to the more common saucer sightings. The reports have been filed by everyday UFO witnesses from Russia to Minnesota, and even by celebrities. Learn about a century of strange UFO reports.
Does good UFO evidence exist? Can we find proof of UFOs? And if we did, would it matter? Scientists and laymen have searched for years. Read more about their hunt and how they try to solve the problem of UFO evidence.
The history of the Roswell UFO incident has a long, complicated legacy of truth and conspiracy. From the crash site to the recovered alien bodies, there is a lot of speculation -- how much is believable? Learn more history of the Roswell UFO incident.
Psychic contact with UFOs happened to Merry Lynn Noble in 1982, and she transformed her life afterwards. She found a new job and gave up alcohol, living with "new energy." Read about psychic contact with UFOs.
The Cash-Landrum UFO incident left Betty Cash and Vickie Landrum with severe illness and lifelong injuries. The effects of the incident were very similar to radiation poisoning. Read about the Cash-Landrum UFO incident.
The Jackie Gleason UFO tale begins with President Nixon inviting him to see aliens at an Air Force Base. He wasn't told any details and was sworn to keep the secret. Check out the Jackie Gleason UFO story.