Aliens & UFOs

Do Aliens & UFOs exist? Has man been visited by other races from other worlds? Explore the fascinating evidence for and against the existence of extraterrestrials.

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 Is the U.S. Government Hiding New Proof of Alien Life?

The government's secret Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program has spent millions researching UFOs and alien life. Are they covering up their findings?

By Diana Brown Mar 2, 2018

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 Could Dark Matter Spawn 'Shadow Life'?

You could be reading this article deep in a dark matter rainforest filled with creatures in a roaring dark matter ecosystem — but have no clue.

By Ian O'Neill Feb 7, 2018

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 What We Do — and Don't — Know About the Pentagon's Secret UFO Program

Does the U.S. government have proof there is life from other worlds visiting Earth?

By Mark Mancini Dec 21, 2017

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 Where the Most UFO Sightings Are

Are we so fixated on finding evidence of aliens that we can't see the forest for the trees?

By Diana Brown Dec 19, 2017

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 Is There Finally Proof of Alien Implants in Human Bodies?

Stuff They Don't Want You To Know talks to investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell about his alien abduction documentaries.

By Diana Brown Nov 21, 2017

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 Aliens Might Look and Think Like Us, Courtesy of Natural Selection

What if natural selection is at work not only on our planet but on other habitable planets?

By Robert Lamb Nov 7, 2017

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 There's Never Been an Alien Civilization on Mars, Congressman

The red planet has been extremely inhospitable for a very, very long time. Why would a congressman think differently?

By Ian O'Neill Jul 19, 2017

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 The Fermi Paradox: Are We Alone in the Universe?

We know our universe is massive, but how can we be sure we are actually alone in it?

By Diana Brown Jul 10, 2017

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 Anonymous Claims NASA Is About to Announce an Alien Discovery. Sadly Not

Everybody wants to find aliens, even the hacktivist group Anonymous.

By Ian O'Neill Jun 27, 2017

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 Are Aliens Really Building a 'Megastructure' Around Tabby's Star?

Astronomers have been thinking a little more out of the box in the hopes of explaining the weird behavior behind Tabby's Star.

By Ian O'Neill May 26, 2017

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 A Simple Equation Calculates the Likelihood of Alien Intelligence, But...

Solving a math problem could get us one step closer to meeting E.T., so why haven't we figured out the Drake Equation by now?

By Laurie L. Dove Mar 14, 2017

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 How the Fermi Paradox Works

Are all the aliens hanging out without us?

By Oisin Curran

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 Should We Cloak Earth to Hide It From Evil Aliens?

Columbia University researchers say they’ve found a way to hide our planet from extraterrestrial eyes.

By Patrick J. Kiger Apr 8, 2016

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 Here's Why UFOs May Be to Blame for Climate Change Denial. Seriously.

Is it science that people mistrust, or the combination of science and the government? One historian traces conspiracy theories back to the paranoia of the late 1940's.

By Laurie L. Dove Mar 3, 2016

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 Alien Abductions: Are You in Good Hands?

Mike St. Lawrence has been selling alien abduction insurance since 1987, says he's sold enough policies to “put my dog through obedience school.”

By Dave Roos Dec 14, 2015

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 If We Can’t Chat With Aliens, We Could at Least Ring Their Doorbell

Species here on Earth interact in drastically different ways, so how can we hope to talk to aliens? The SETI folks have a few fresh ideas.

By Lauren Vogelbaum Nov 17, 2015

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 Could aliens really watch old TV shows?

In space, no one can hear you scream — but they might be able to hear The Beatles' "Across the Universe." The idea of ETs listening to our radio signals or watching our TV shows is pretty far out, but is it even possible?

By Kate Kershner

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 What are UFOs really?

Not a star. Not an airplane. No, this is something radically different. It moves through the night sky with amazing speed and pulsates with radiance beyond anything you've ever witnessed. UFO?

By Robert Lamb

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 What are the odds there is life in outer space?

Are we alone? Jodie Foster's character in "Contact" didn't think so, and neither do the scientists who've been listening for an extraterrestrial message for decades.

By William Harris

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 UFO Reports

UFO reports range from the bizarre -- like naked aliens -- to the more common saucer sightings. The reports have been filed by everyday UFO witnesses from Russia to Minnesota, and even by celebrities. Learn about a century of strange UFO reports.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 UFO Evidence

Does good UFO evidence exist? Can we find proof of UFOs? And if we did, would it matter? Scientists and laymen have searched for years. Read more about their hunt and how they try to solve the problem of UFO evidence.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 History of the Roswell UFO Incident

The history of the Roswell UFO incident has a long, complicated legacy of truth and conspiracy. From the crash site to the recovered alien bodies, there is a lot of speculation -- how much is believable? Learn more history of the Roswell UFO incident.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 Psychic Contact with UFOs

Psychic contact with UFOs happened to Merry Lynn Noble in 1982, and she transformed her life afterwards. She found a new job and gave up alcohol, living with "new energy." Read about psychic contact with UFOs.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 The Cash-Landrum UFO Incident

The Cash-Landrum UFO incident left Betty Cash and Vickie Landrum with severe illness and lifelong injuries. The effects of the incident were very similar to radiation poisoning. Read about the Cash-Landrum UFO incident.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 Jackie Gleason Sees a UFO

The Jackie Gleason UFO tale begins with President Nixon inviting him to see aliens at an Air Force Base. He wasn't told any details and was sworn to keep the secret. Check out the Jackie Gleason UFO story.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.