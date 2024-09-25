What Is the Strongest Military in the World?

1. United States of America ($831B)

Budget: $831 billion

Active duty personnel: 1,328,000

In the international contest for most potent military force, the U.S. wins with ease. With its staggering military budget, even though its active duty force is smaller than a few other nations, nobody else even comes close to matching the U.S. military's air force, navy and army.

As an illustrative example: The U.S. navy has 11 operational aircraft carrier warships. That's more than the rest of the world combined; China, the U.K., India and Italy have two each, while France has one.

The United States also has 750 military bases in 80 different countries and territories across the world, making its reach exceptionally wide. Military alliances with countries in Europe (NATO member countries that include the U.K., France, Germany and others), Asia and elsewhere all ensure a considerable dominance.

2. China ($296B)

Budget: $296 billion

Active duty personnel: 2,035,000

The next step down (in terms of military spending) is a big one. However, this is more in line with other major, highly populous countries, where the competition for a notable military force is more evenly matched. China's military capabilities are significant, and it boasts a larger standing army than the U.S.

3. Russia ($109B)

Budget: $109 billion

Active duty personnel: 1,320,000

By most reckonings, Russian and China are pretty evenly matched, with some rankings showing Russia at No. two. Still, by sheer numbers, we can see that Russia's budget is smaller than China's, as is their active duty personnel. They have also become a significant arms trade partner with other major militaries (such as Turkey), which boosts their political and military influence.

4. India ($83.6B)

Budget: $83.6 billion

Active duty personnel: 1,475,750

India's military is impressive, and as a growing player in the international community, its desire for a more powerful military force is understandable. Along with a few other countries — such as the United States, Russia, Israel and North Korea — it is also a nuclear-armed military power.

5. South Korea ($47.9B)

Budget: $47.9 billion

Active duty personnel: 500,000

South Korea's military prowess is boosted somewhat by factors that expenditure and active duty troops don't immediately reflect: They have an especially sophisticated military and air force, with impressive attack aircraft capabilities, as well as a large reserve army and paramilitary force. This includes fighters that aren't part of the state's main fighting force.

South Korea has a long history of tensions with North Korea, which helps to explain their large investment in military capabilities.

6. United Kingdom ($74.9B)

Budget: $74.9 billion

Active duty personnel: 196,453

Similar to South Korea, the United Kingdom maintains a high spot on the list because of its technologically advanced military force, as well as its strategic alliance with other powerful states, most notably the U.S.

Being an island nation, the U.K. boasts many ports from which to launch warships, as well as an aerial tanker aircraft fleet, which further boosts the capabilities of its armed forces. They also have two aircraft carriers, which, while less than the U.S., is two more than most other countries in the world.

7. Japan ($50.2B)

Budget: $50.2 billion

Active duty personnel: 247,000

Japan is a populous, prosperous, technologically advanced country. And over the years since WWII they've been building up their military to become a major player in the game of global firepower. They're known for having a sophisticated and well-trained military force, and their strategic importance to the Pacific theater makes them a force to be reckoned with.